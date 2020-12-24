Shweta Tiwari Lauds Her Friend Srishty Rode For Her New Music Video Titled 'Kasam'

Popular TV actor Shweta Tiwari turned cheerleader for Srishty Rode as the latter’s new music video released on Wednesday. Srishty Rode’s new music video Kasam released on YouTube also starring Vishal Singh. Shweta Tiwari watched the music video featuring Srishty and seemed impressed by the actor's performance. She took to Instagram and shared a picture from the music video on her Instagram story and expressing how she felt about the music video.

Shweta Tiwari loves Srishty's new music video

Shweta Tiwari shared a still of Srishty Rode and Vishal Singh from Instagram. The couple looked adorable together as they candidly posed for a picture with a beautiful background. Srishty looked gorgeous in her simple rose pink kurta and blue jeans while Vishal looked handsome in his casual outfit, a denim shirt and pair of black jeans. Shweta shared their picture and wrote, "Beautiful"(sic), denoting their on-screen chemistry in Kasam song.

About Srishty Rode's music video

Kasam song is sung in the soothing voice of Goldie Sohel while the lyrics are penned down by Rahul Mishra. The music of this beautiful song is composed by Bibhuti Gogoi and is directed by Elvis Anthony. Srishty Rode's music video revolves around the story of a married couple. The wife loses her memory after she meets with an accident and her husband tries to make her fall in love with him all over again, while still being friends with her.

Shweta Tiwari's Instagram

Shweta Tiwari is an active social media user and often keeps her fans updated about her life through Instagram. Apart from cheering her friends and applauding them for their work, she also shares about her personal life. Most of Shweta Tiwari's Instagram posts are filled with her children's pictures and her book posts. She's a doting mother and an avid reader and often spends most of her time digging her nose in a book.

