Shweta Tiwari Stuns In New-age Slit Saree For Gold Awards 2020; See Pics

Shweta Tiwari recently attended Gold Awards and on November 25, Wednesday, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of her pictures dressed for the award night. Shweta Tiwari stunned in a new-age saree for the Gold Awards. Take a look at Shweta Tiwari's photos.

Shweta looks mesmerizing at Gold Awards

In this Instagram post, Shweta Tiwari can be seen in donning an asymmetrical printed saree. The outfit was clubbed with a black floral design blouse. Shweta Tiwari's new age saree had a golden border that made the outfit look even more elegant. Intertsinngy, the actor's saree had a slit towards the bottom.

Shweta Tiwari wore Label D by Dimple Shroff. The Mere Dad Ki Dulhan cast member was styled by Victor Robinson and Sohail Mughal. To add on to her red carpet look, Shweta Tiwari sported a pair of long dangling earrings and finger rings. Her jewellery was designed by Aquamarine Jewellery.

Fans' reactions

Several fans and followers of Shweta Tiwari commented on the actor's post. Celebrities and popular personalities also shared their reaction on the actor's post. Celebs like Sara Khan, Riddhima Pandit, Manav Vij and many others commented on Shweta's picture.

While Sara Khan wrote, "My diii is the prettiest ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸", Manav added, "Lucky gold awards wale ðŸ˜¬ðŸ˜¬ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—â¤ï¸â¤ï¸". On of Shweta Tiwari's fans commented, "Super super sexy mam....just stunningðŸ˜". Another user added, "Congratulations mam Beauty queenðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ’–". Take a look at some more fans' reactions on Shweta Tiwari's Instagram post.

Image Credits - Shweta Tiwari Instagram Comment Section

Gold Awards 2020 was held on November 24, Tuesday. From Sidharth Shukla, Harshad Chopda to Hina and Gauahar Khan, many actors made stylish appearances and bagged awards. Take a look at the winners' list below.

Style Icon Social Media: Sidharth Shukla

Style Icon TV Industry: Sidharth Shukla

Diva Of TV Industry: Hina Khan

Social Media Diva: Hina Khan

Most Glamorous Star TV: Dheeraj

Most Stylish Reality Star: Gauahar Khan

Most Stylish Star TV: Kanika Mann & Helly Shah

Most Stylish Jodi Of The Year: Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary

The Hot- Stepper (Female): Surbhi Chandna

Most Glamorous TV Personality: Shraddha Arya

Most Stylish Influencer (Male): Shakti Arora

Most Stylish Star TV: Kanika Mann

The Most Stylish Actor (Female): Nikita Dutta

Fitness Icon (Female): Drashti Dhami

