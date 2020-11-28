Shweta Tiwari's Husband Abhinav Kohli Blames Actor For Not Letting Him Meet Son Reyansh

Shweta Tiwari’s husband Abhinav Kohli recently took to Instagram to share a picture of his son. He also shared a heartfelt note with the picture. The picture was shared on the occasion of his son’s birthday. Abhinav Kohli informed that Shweta Tiwari did not allow him to meet his son on his birthday. He also said mentioned that he was not allowed to meet his son on the occasion of his own birthday and even Diwali.

Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli has been sharing several pictures and videos informing about the former keeping his son away from him after their separation. Earlier, Abhinav Kohli shared a video of him making an effort to enter Shweta Tiwari's home to meet his son.

In a video, Shweta is seen blocking Abhinav from entry into the house. In the caption of his video-post, Kohli proclaimed that Tiwari is not permitting him to meet their son, Reyansh. His brief caption read, "My goodness was misused".

Abhinav Kohli further added, "First kept me away from my child from May to September then gave him when he had Corona and when he did not want to come I asked you to come and convince him and what did you do with me you ran away with him yesterday I found you after so much difficulty and you did not let me see him even for a second. How much will you do wrong to me I also want to see your limit".

The video shows a man, presumably Abhinav, attempting to enter the house, which he claimed he has the right to. Later, Shweta asked him to stay out as she can be heard saying, "Don’t enter my house, stay outside”, in Hindi. Abhinav argued with her and replied that the house is ‘matrimonial house’ while telling her to not push him.

He shared three other videos, adding information about his attempted visit. Abhinav Kohli also stated that Shweta had been moving around with their son, without informing him. One of the videos showed Shweta sitting at the door, holding Reyansh, while Abhinav spoke with him. Watch Abhinav Kohli's videos.

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli

The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor was first married to Raja Chaudhary. They were married for 7 years and had a daughter named Palak. Shweta divorced Raja Chaudhary. After the relationship ended, Shweta Tiwari met Abhinav Kohli and married him in 2013, post dating him for three years. But in 2017, issues related to domestic abuse cropped up in the relationship. The couple finally got divorced in 2019.

