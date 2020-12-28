Remember When Shweta Tiwari Hated 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Co-actor & Wanted To Sue Him?

Shweta Tiwari is considered to be one of the prolific actors on Indian television. She gained recognition as one of the lead Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast members, essaying the role of Prerna Sharma. Not many of her fans know that she once wanted to sue one of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast members, Cezanne Khan, who was also one of the lead actors of the show. She opened up about the actual equation between them when she reacted to the dating rumours of her and Cezanne Khan. Read further to see what the actor stated.

Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan’s equation on the sets of KZK

According to reports by Bollywood Life, Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan’s hate story was revealed when Shweta opened up about how much she hated him. As Kasautii Zindagii Kay was one of the biggest hits by Ekta Kapoor, the audience was in awe of the show as well as the on-screen chemistry between Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan. Dating rumours of the two also originated while they were in the show. Shweta Tiwari later revealed that she had a lot of issues with Cezanne Khan and showed her anger about people writing about their affair despite the fact that they hadn't been spotted together in public ever. She also stated how people wrote about her multiple affairs but did not have any proof of her being spotted at any coffee shop, restaurants, parties, or any such place. She even mentioned how she used to have a hectic schedule for Kasautii Zindagii Kay and would hardly have any time for an affair. She even revealed how people wrote about their patch up despite her hating him.

Shweta Tiwari also lashed out at Cezanne Khan and told him that if he’d continue to spread fake rumours about them everywhere, she would sue him for defamation. Shweta also added that later Cezanne Khan began keeping a distance from her and was then replaced by Hiten.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast: 2001

Some of Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast members include Hiten Tejwani, Urvashi Dholakia, Ronit Roy, Naveen Saini, Prachi Thakker, Manav Goel and many others.

