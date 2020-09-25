Palak Tiwari Poses Like A Pro In Her Photoshoot For 'Rosie The Saffron Chapter'; Watch

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari will make her Bollywood debut with the horror-thriller movie titled Rosie The Saffron Chapter. The film is considered to be India's first horror-thriller movie franchise that is based on true events.The movie is produced by Vivek Oberoi, Girish Johar, Kussum Arora, Reshabh D Saraf, Keyur Pandya and Sanjeet S Yermal and presented by Vivek Oberoi's production house Oberoi Mega Entertainment and Mandiraa Entertainment. The film is set to release in December this year.

ALSO READ| Vivek Oberoi's Net Worth As The 'Inside Edge 2' Actor Rings In His 44th Birthday

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari's BTS from the photoshoot

In the video that was posted by Rosieiscoming handle of Instagram, Palak Tiwari and Vivek Oberoi are shooting for the poster of their film, Rosie The Saffron Chapter.

In this BTS video from the poster shoot of the film, Palak Tiwari can be seen posing for the camera like a pro, even though the film is her debut movie. Check out the Instagram video that was shared today by the promotional Instagram handle for the film Rosie The Saffron Chapter. In the video, Palak says, “I am playing Rosie. I got into this feeling really nervous but being here made me really comfortable”.

Vivek Oberoi who is producing the movie, shared an Instagram post a few days ago, introducing Palak Tiwari as the protagonist in the film. He regarded the film to be a horror-thriller franchise. The film is directed by Vishal Mishra, who last directed Iti, which was also produced by Vivek Oberoi.

ALSO READ| Palak Tiwari Unveils Motion Poster Of 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter', Says 'do Not Turn'

All about Rosie The Saffron Chapter

Kasautii Zindagii Ki fame Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is all set to make her acting debut with the Vivek Oberoi produced horror franchise called Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The horror thriller is based on a real-life incident that occurred in Gurugram. On Sunday, September 21, Palak unveiled the motion poster of her first film via her Instagram page. The horror thriller flick showcases the disappearance of a BPO employee, Rosie. In an interview with a media portal, Palak mentioned that she intends to draw inspiration from classic heroines like Sadhna Shivdasani from Woh Kaun Thi to make herself ready for her role in Rosie, the Saffron Chapter.

ALSO READ| Palak Tiwari Opens Up About Her Debut In 'Rosie'; Says 'The Movie Picked Me'

ALSO READ| Palak Tiwari's Makeup Skills Make Fans Draw Comparison With The Kardashians

Promo Image courtesy: Palak Tiwari Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.