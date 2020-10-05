On Shweta Tiwari's Birthday, Actor Spends Happy Time With Daughter Palak

Kasautii Zindagi Kay fame Shweta Tiwari took to Instagram on Sunday, October 4, 2020, to share a picture of how she celebrated her birthday. And by the looks of the picture, the actor seems to have had a simple birthday as she spent it with her daughter, Palak Tiwari. The duo can be seen striking an adorable pose and Shweta also penned a sweet caption to the post. Fans have been going gaga on seeing this picture.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shweta shared a sweet picture of her and her daughter Palak. They can be seen striking a pose at an unknown destination but by the looks of the picture, it seems like the duo went on a long drive and spent time over coffee. Shweta can be seen sporting a red top along with white ripped jeans. She completed her look with a pair of floral hoop earrings and a mask. Palak, on the other hand, donned an off-shoulder top, high waist white denim and completed the look with studded earrings and a mask.

Along with the post, Shweta penned a simple and sweet caption for the post. She went on to caption the picture with loads of heart emoji and tagged Palak in it too. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this adorable picture, fans went all out to comment on all things nice on the post. The post shared by Shweta went on to garner heaps of praise and positive comments from fans. Some of her users commented praising the duo for their looks and charming personality, while some went on wish Shweta on her birthday. One of the users wrote, “happy birthdayyy”. While the other one wrote, “such an adorable picture”. Take a look at a few comments below.

On the work front

Shweta recently made headlines when her fans flooded the internet with 'get well soon' wishes for her, as reports suggested that she had come across an unfortunate accident on the sets of her daily soap, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. However, putting the rumours to rest, Shweta Tiwari's friend Varun Badola posted a video on Instagram where he addressed the rumours and remarked that she was all right. Watch the video.

