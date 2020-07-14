Shweta Tiwari's BTS Photos From 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Leaves Fans Concerned About Her Mask

As the shooting of most television shows has resumed in full swing, even Shweta Tiwari is back to work after the long break. The actor keeps sharing behind the scenes pictures from the sets of her on-going show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Just a while ago, Shweta Tiwari posted a picture of herself enjoying me-time in a corner alone.

Fans react to Shweta Tiwari’s post

As soon as the picture was uploaded, her friend and fellow actor Dalljiet Kaur was seen being concerned about Shweta. Adding kissing emoticons, she commented on her post asking her to “Be careful”. Replying to her, Shweta ensured that she is being careful and taking all the necessary precautions. Not only Daljiet but even Shweta’s fans were seen being concerned for the actor.

A fan commenting on the mask that she has worn wrote, “That mask will not protect you from Corona. It has to be 3 layered of better N95”. Others flooded her post by dropping cute emoticons on the post. Have a look at it here:

Shweta Tiwari, in the pictures, is seen seated on a chair. Donning a maroon ethnic ensemble, she is reading a book on her tabloid. Wearing a mask, she is engrossed in the reading process. While sharing the photographs she explained that it is her little corner. The hashtag ‘books and me’ describe the actor’s love for reading.

This isn’t the first time when Shweta was seen sharing a BTS picture from the sets of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Previously donning a mask that had ‘Stay 6 feet away’ imprinted on it, she posted a picture with Anjali Tatrari, another lead actor from Mere Dal Dil Dulhan. The selfie sees, both the actors striking a happy pose. Have a look at it here:

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan revolves around Niya, who keeps worrying about her single father. She is trying to find the best life partner for her dad. She comes across Guneet, an eligible female suitor who she rents half her apartment. Produced by DJ’s a creative Unit, the soap opera airs on Sony Entertainment Television. It stars Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in the lead roles.

