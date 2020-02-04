Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Shweta Tiwari's Most Adorable Photos With Her Family; See Pics Inside

Television News

Shweta Tiwari is a popular Indian television actor. She is very active on social media and often posts pictures. Here are her best pictures with her family.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shweta Tiwari

Television actor Shweta Tiwari is popular for her portrayal of Prerna Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Sweety Ahluwalia in Parvarrish- Kuchh Khatteee Kuchh Meethi. She also won season 4 of the television reality show Bigg Boss. On the personal front, she has a daughter named Palak and a son named Riyaansh. Her love for them is quite evident from her social media platforms. She keeps posting adorable pictures of her family on Instagram. Have a look at some of them:

1. Selfie time with her young daughter 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on

 

2. Another one featuring quirky poses with Palak Tiwari

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on

 

3. A cutesy picture showcasing the adorable bond between mother-son duo Shweta and Riyaansh

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on

 

4. Enjoying on a swing on the sets of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on

 

5. The whole family wishing Happy Diwali

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on

 

6. Bedtime stories with her baby boy

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on

Also read: Is Shweta Tiwari Open To Falling In Love Again? Actress Says, 'I Am In Love Already'

7. Wishing birthday to her ‘favourite pair of twin sisters’

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on

 

8. Shweta’s ‘Ethereal girl’ holding her baby brother

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on

Also read: Shweta Tiwari Style File: Best Outfits And Fashion Statements Of The Television Actor

9. Posing under the shade of twinkling lights

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on

Also read: Shweta Tiwari From 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Calls Varun Badola The Supporting Actor

Also read: Shweta Tiwari Shares That Daughter Palak Wants To Sound Like Amitabh Bachchan

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
ARMAAN - ANISSA WEDDING
CM UDDHAV ON PENDING GST DUES
PM MODI HIGHLIGHTS BUDGET BENEFITS
ANIL WITH DAWOOD? SONAM CLARIFIES
GOA DYCM ON 'DALITSTAN'
AAP LAUNCHES AAPFLIX