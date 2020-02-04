Shweta Tiwari's Most Adorable Photos With Her Family; See Pics Inside

Television actor Shweta Tiwari is popular for her portrayal of Prerna Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Sweety Ahluwalia in Parvarrish- Kuchh Khatteee Kuchh Meethi. She also won season 4 of the television reality show Bigg Boss. On the personal front, she has a daughter named Palak and a son named Riyaansh. Her love for them is quite evident from her social media platforms. She keeps posting adorable pictures of her family on Instagram. Have a look at some of them:

1. Selfie time with her young daughter

2. Another one featuring quirky poses with Palak Tiwari

3. A cutesy picture showcasing the adorable bond between mother-son duo Shweta and Riyaansh

4. Enjoying on a swing on the sets of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan

5. The whole family wishing Happy Diwali

6. Bedtime stories with her baby boy

Also read: Is Shweta Tiwari Open To Falling In Love Again? Actress Says, 'I Am In Love Already'

7. Wishing birthday to her ‘favourite pair of twin sisters’

8. Shweta’s ‘Ethereal girl’ holding her baby brother

Also read: Shweta Tiwari Style File: Best Outfits And Fashion Statements Of The Television Actor

9. Posing under the shade of twinkling lights

Also read: Shweta Tiwari From 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Calls Varun Badola The Supporting Actor

Also read: Shweta Tiwari Shares That Daughter Palak Wants To Sound Like Amitabh Bachchan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.