Shweta Tiwari Burnt Her Hands During Filming Of 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan', Shares Fahmaan Khan

Shweta Tiwari, who is currently playing the role of Guneet in the show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, accidentally burnt her hands while shooting for a scene in the show. This was revealed by her co-star in the show Fahmaan Khan. Fahmaan plays the role of Randeep in the show.

Shweta's little accident

In the show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Shweta and Fahmaan's characters were doing a scene together. Guneet (Shweta) had a bad experience in a date. Randeep (Fahmaan), who is Guneet's friend, suggests her to burn all the things that are associated with the date and reminds her of it. Guneet decided to burn the saree and scarf that she had worn on the date.

In an article by a leading daily, Fahmaan was quoted talking about the shooting of the scene. He talked about how it was fun to shoot that scene along Shweta Tiwari. He said that it was stress buster. He then revealed that Shweta burned her hand a little when she tried to cease the fire. The fire from the saree and scarf had caught on to the curtains and before it could spread, Shweta tried to stop it. He also claimed that while Shweta was genuinely trying to douse the fire, everyone else present thought she was improvising.

The article said that it was Fahmaan who suggested this scene to be a part of the script. It was the recreation of a similar scene from the movie Jab We Met. In the movie as well, Kareena Kapoor Khan's character Geet suggests Aditya Kashyap (Shahid Kapoor) burns everything that belongs to his ex-girlfriend.

Source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

