Shweta Tiwari & Mouni's 'good Read List' To Take Suggestions From For Your Next Read

Shweta Tiwari and Mouni Roy are popular television celebs. The latter has even forayed into Bollywood. However, successful they are, Shweta Tiwari's Instagram and Mouni Roy's Instagram is proof that they are true to what they love. The two are constantly travelling due to their schedule and have seldom time off. Apparently, amidst a busy schedule, both Shweta Tiwari and Mouni Roy catch up on their good reads.

Shweta Tiwari and Mouni Roy's Instagram gives indirect recommendations of the following books

Shweta Tiwari is seen sitting on the bonnet of her car. She is reading the popular book The World's Worst Daughter Ever by Aarti V Raman. Shweta Tiwari's Instagram story also added that the book is one of her new favourites. Here is what she shared.

Mouni Roy has shared on multiple instances what she loves to read. One of the posts was about Mandira Bedi's book Happy For No Reason. Mouni Roy's Instagram has had reoccurrences of the actor enjoying the book by Mandira. Here is what she shared about the book.

Shweta Tiwari's Instagram hall of fam also involves the book Fangirl by Rainbow Rowell. The book was seen in several of Shweta Tiwari's Instagram stories and posts. Here is what she had shared.

Mouni Roy's Instagram book recommendation also includes philosophical takes. Like the book, ELEANOR OLIPHANT is completely fine. She wrote. "A philosophical question: if a tree falls in a forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound? And if a woman who s wholly alone occasionally talks to a pot plant, is she certifiable?” A January pick that went on to February because of my indulgence in thoughts unneeded has turned out to be a wonderful read. ELEANOR OLIPHANT is completely fine; so is US ALL." She asked her followers to read the book.

Shweta Tiwari's Instagram had another recommendation. This time she shared a picture of herself reading a fantasy novel Crooked Kingdom by Leigh Bardugo. The book is a blessing to read according to Shweta Tiwari's Instagram post. Here is what she shared.