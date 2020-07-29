Shweta Tiwari Opens Up On Her First Radio Gig Scene, Says ‘I Have Even Worked As An RJ'

As of July, the television actress Shweta Tiwari resumed the shooting of her show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Tiwari recently shot for a scene in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan which featured her in a radio gig. Talking about her experience, Shweta told a media portal that she had been a part of radio shows with a popular radio channel in the past. As per reports, Shweta worked as a radio jockey for ‘almost a year’. She was reportedly a part of a morning show.

Talking about her gig in the show, Tiwari said that she was very excited for her comeback as a Radio Jockey. Further, the scene also made her relive her old ‘Radio-Jockey’ days. The actress felt that the platform was an extremely integral part of life. She felt that the platform uplifted one’s mood during traffic, work-out or while performing day-to-day chores. Further, music also made a difference. Talking about the personality of RJs, Tiwari felt that RJs have an ‘amazing infectious energy’ that is also radiated to the listeners.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan:

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is featuring some major twists at this point in time. Guneet is extremely sad and is also trying to deal with a trauma. In order to distract herself, Guneet features in a radio gig. During the gig, she talks about her heartbreak to help other women.

About the show:

The plot of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan revolves around a single father and his daughter. However, things start to change when the father meets a woman who later turns out to be his better half. This show stars Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola, and Anjali Tatrari in the lead roles. Varun Badola plays the single father, Anjali Tatrari plays the role of his daughter and Shweta Tiwari is portrayed as the woman who falls in love with Badola. The show is telecasted on Sony Entertainment Television. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is directed by Anshuman Kishore Singh, Rakesh Kumar, and Varun Badola.

Shweta Tiwari’s career:

Shweta Tiwari made her debut on television with the DD National afternoon soap Kaleerein telecast in 1999. Since then the actress has starred in several soap operas like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, and Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo. She has also made an appearance in Bollywood. Some of her films include Bin Bulaye Baraati and Benny And Babloo.

Promo Image Source: Shweta Tiwari’s Instagram

