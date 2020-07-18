Shweta Tiwari's Me-time To Hina Kham Glam Pic; Top Instagram Posts Of The Week

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought everything to a halt. However, to entertain the audience in the midst of the lockdown, several Indian TV celebrities have been entertaining their fans and netizens through their respective social media handle. So here's taking a recap of all the Instagram posts from celebs in the television industry that you need to catch up with:

Hina Khan shows how she likes coffee with a photo of herself

Hina Khan’s recent post on her Instagram handle has taken the internet by storm. The Hacked actor went on to share a picture where she looks absolutely lovely. Along with the picture, she also made some revelations about how she likes her coffee. She wrote, “I like my coffee exactly, how I like myself...DARK BITTER and too HOT for you”. Check out the picture below.

Mandira Bedi flaunts her bold lip colour

Mandira Bedi recently took to Instagram to post a picture where she looked absolutely exquisite. The actor took a selfie posing in a black top, showing off her collar bones. She also opted for side parting hairdo with golden strands, glittery highlighter and red bold lips. Along with the pic, she also wrote, “Red lipstick in the day?”. Check out her picture below.

Asim Riaz’s birthday post for his fans

Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz shared pictures of him on his 27th birthday. The actor sported a bright yellow colour shirt teamed up with a chain and a bracelet. Keeping his caption short, he wrote, "#27thbirthday #27". His birthday post received over 300k likes within a few hours of its posting. Check out the picture below.

Divya Chouksey’s final post before passing away

TV actor Divya Chouksey passed away on July 12 after a long battle with cancer. The actor had also made her Bollywood debut with the film Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara. Few hours before her passing away, Divya penned a note on her Instagram handle, where she broke the news to her fans about her sickness and her passing away. Check out her final post below.

Shweta Tiwari shares a post of her on set

As most TV shows have resumed shooting in full swing, even Shweta Tiwari is back to work after a long break. The actor keeps sharing behind-the-scenes pictures of her on-going show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Just a while ago, Shweta Tiwari posted a picture of herself enjoying me-in a corner alone. Check out her picture below.

