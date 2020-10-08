Shweta Tiwari Pours In Birthday Wishes For 'good Luck Charm' Palak Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari recently took to Instagram to pen a beautiful birthday wish for her daughter Palak Tiwari. The actor posted a bunch of pictures with her daughter to celebrate the occasion. In the pictures, both Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari are seen making funny poses for the camera as they enjoyed an outing together. In one of the pictures, the duo is seen enjoying the water and sunset at Marine Drive, Mumbai.

Shweta Tiwari was spotted wearing a pink ruffled top paired with denim while Palak Tiwari kept it casual in a basic black t-shirt and carbon black denim. Both of them were spotted wearing masks as they stepped out of the house. Shweta Tiwari also penned a cute birthday note for her 'good luck charm'.

She wrote, “Happy Birthday to My Good luck charm ðŸ˜‡She’s a Badass with a big HEART ♥ï¸ @palaktiwarii sr.TiwariðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—”. Several birthday wishes pour in for Palak Tiwari in the comment section. She also replied to her mother’s adorable post with a comment, “Love you Junior”. Take a look at Shweta Tiwari's post for Palak Tiwari's birthday.

Palak Tiwari's BTS video from Rosie: The Saffron Chapter

Palak Tiwari is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the movie Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Recently, a BTS video was shared on the movie's Instagram handle featuring Palak Tiwari. In the video that was posted by Rosieiscoming handle of Instagram, Palak Tiwari and Vivek Oberoi are shooting for the poster of their film, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. In the BTS video, there are glimpses of how the poster shoot of the movie was executed.

From the light setting to the studio arrangements, there were several shots in the video showcasing how the shoot went. Palak Tiwari was also introduced in the video. She was seen in her vanity as she got ready for her first-ever poster shoot. In the video, Palak was seen talking about how she felt. She said, “I am playing Rosie. I got into this feeling really nervous but being here made me really comfortable”. There were glimpses of the producers talking about everything going well and how they felt conducting this amid pandemic.

