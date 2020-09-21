Palak Tiwari Unveils Motion Poster Of 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter', Says 'do Not Turn'

Kasautii Zindagii Ki fame Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is gearing up to make her acting debut in Vivek Oberoi’s Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. On Sunday, September 21, Palak unveiled the motion poster of her first film on her Instagram page. Vivek Oberoi, who is also producing the project under his Oberoi Mega Entertainment banner, will also share screen space with the young debutant.

Rosie: The Saffron Chapter motion poster

Taking to her Instagram, Palak expressed that she feels ‘nervous, excited, overwhelmed and proud’ all at once as she unveiled the motion poster of Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. In the montage video, Palak can be seen seated on a chair, with a computer showcasing screen glitch placed on her desk. Nervously she has turned behind, however, her caption clearly states #PalatKarMatDekhna which translates to “do not turn”. The motion comes with a warning as she wrote along that the invisible spirit “shatters the rose-tinted glass and gazer directly into your soul!”. Check out the motion poster here:

Nervous, excited, overwhelmed and proud all at this moment..here's the @RosieIsComing motion poster!

As soon as the motion surfaced online, netizens congratulated the debut actor. While some said that they are “excited”, others wished her “best of luck”. Here’s a glimpse of how fans are reacting online:

Even actor Vivek Oberoi tweeted about the brand new character Rosie from his upcoming show. He added that Rosie’s whispers are both ‘heart-touching’ and ‘mind-numbing’. Along with it, the actor hooked his fans with the films’ plot stating, “things are not always the same as they seem”.

The production of the movie is all set to go on floors in December, this year. Rosie: The Saffron Chapter is set in Gurugram and is based on true events. The horror thriller flick unveils the real-life disappearance of a BPO employee Rosie. Previously, Palak Tiwari shared her views about her debut film stating,

Preparing for the character is going to be tricky, but I definitely intend to draw inspiration from all our classic heroines that lay the foundation of Bollywood as we know it today. They’re the pillars of authenticity. Sadhna ji’s work in Woh Kaun This is definitely a close point of reference. Performances from that era in general are so immensely edifying. So, I’ll surely be looking more into that.

