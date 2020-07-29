Unseen Pic Of The Day: Shweta Tiwari And Palak Look Oh-so-glamorous As They Twin In Tulle

Television actor Shweta Tiwari’s throwback picture along with daughter Palak Tiwari has been taking the internet by storm. Recently, a throwback picture of the actor along with her daughter has been garnering heaps of praise from fans. The post is sure to leave fans stunned as the duo look completely stunning and is giving out major fashion goals in the picture. Seeing this pic, fans are sure going to go all gaga over it.

In the picture, Shweta and Palak can be seen posing in a glamourous avatar. The duo looks ethereal in this pic. Shweta can be seen donning an elaborate baby pink gown that consists of an embroidered neck and intricate designs. She also completed the look with diamond-studded long earrings and a silver bangle. The actor also opted for a sleek hairdo, well-done brows, kohled eyes, and nude lips.

Palak, on the other hand, can be seen sporting a stunning mild orangy-yellow ruffled gown with a plunging neckline. Palak let her outfit do all the talking as she did not sport any jewellery and opted for a wavy hairdo and dewy makeup. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on all things nice on the post. Fans went on to garner heaps of praise for the duo’s beauty and outfit. One of the users wrote, “So beautiful”. While the other one wrote, “this is absolutely stunning, totally loved it”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Apart from this picture, Shweta herself goes on to share several stunning pictures sending fans in a tizzy. The actor goes on share several throwback pics, glamorous pics, on-set pics, and much more. The actor has off-late been sharing several glimpses of her from the sets of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. She has been sharing pics of her following necessary precautions and following all guidelines.

Palak, on the other hand, is reportedly all set to make her Bollywood debut with Vivek Oberoi’s Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The poster of the film has been released and it shows Palak in and as Rosie, a call centre employee. Take a look at the first poster below.

ANNOUNCEMENT... #PalakTiwari - daughter of #ShwetaTiwari - to enact the title role in #Rosie... Directed by Vishal Mishra... Starts later this year... Presented by Mandiraa Entertainment and #VivekOberoi's Oberoi Mega Entertainment in association with Prerna V Arora... Poster... pic.twitter.com/nk5QHMQzuM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2020

