Shweta Tiwari Said THIS When People Blamed Her For Having Failed Marriages

Actor Shweta Tiwari recently opened up about her separation with second husband, Abhinav Kohli. It was when Shweta decided to speak up about her recently estranged husband and pressed certain charges against Kohli and accused him of domestic violence. This is her second marriage and she received a lot of criticism from a lot of people as they blamed her for failing on her second marriage too. When asked about how she deals with such stressful situations, she said that she does not let anyone’s opinion inside her head. She also said that her family members are not extremely involved in her life. Read more to know about what Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor wanted to say about her family.

Also Read | Shweta Tiwari Shares How Daughter Palak Reacted To Her On-screen Kiss In 'Hum Tum & Them'

Also Read | Best Of 2019: Here We Have Compiled Shweta Tiwari's Best Looks Throughout The Year

Also Read | Shweta Tiwari Rammed Her Car While Rehearsing For A Scene In Mere Dad Ki Dulhan



Shweta Tiwari on her family

While talking to a major news publishing house, Shweta expressed about her thought on her family. She also said that her family’s opinions do not matter. She also specified that her family only asked her how she was doing once in five years. She revealed that her kids and immediate family are the only ones she really cares about. It has been very evident that Palak Tiwari always backs up her mother during tough times. The people have seen the mother and daughter together. Reportedly, Palak took care of Shweta like a mother. Shweta is currently playing a prominent role in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan alongside Varun Badola.

Amber nahi karna chahte Guneet ke saath share apna kitchen. Kaise banayegi Guneet apni jagah? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #MereDadKiDulhan aaj raat 10 baje @ATatrari pic.twitter.com/dk7Dazwsig — Sony TV (@SonyTV) December 9, 2019

Amber aur Guneet ka hai apna apna nazariya joh hai ek dusre se bilkul alag. Aise mein kaise rahenge yeh dono ek hi chhat ke neeche? Dekhiye #MereDadKiDulhan mein, Mon-Fri raat 10 baje @ATatrari pic.twitter.com/QApLbWU6vk — Sony TV (@SonyTV) December 9, 2019

Also Read | Shweta Tiwari Talks About Hum Tum And Them, Says It Pushed Her Out Of Comfort Zone

Also Read | Hum Tum And Them Trailer Featuring Shweta Tiwari And Akshay Oberoi Out. Watch Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.