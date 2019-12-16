Best Of 2019: Here We Have Compiled Shweta Tiwari's Best Looks Throughout The Year

Shweta is a popular Indian film and television actor. She is known for playing the role in Star Plus's Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Prerna Bajaj. Shweta Tiwari first appeared on the television show Kaahin Kisii Roz. Later, she played the leading role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagi Kay. Tiwari took part in the 4th season of the Bigg Boss reality show. She was named the season winner on January 8, 2011. She also played Sweety Ahluwalia's character in Parvarrish–Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi in 2013. In 2015, she appeared in Begusarai as Bindiya Rani. Apart from being appreciated for her variety of roles, the actor is also appreciated for his fashion choices. Here, we have compiled the list of some of Tiwari's best looks throughout 2019.

Shweta Tiwari's best looks in 2019

In this post, she is seen wearing an orange ethnic outfit. She is wearing a palazzo, knee-length kurta with a dupatta that is free-falling from one side. She looks beautiful in this no makeup and open hair look:

Here, she is seen wearing a sleeveless nude-colored evening dress. She is glowing with her red stone and white studded accessories.

Read: Malaika Arora Looks Christmas-ready In Her Beautiful White Dress | See Pictures

Read: Deepika Padukone Looks Like A Queen With Her Cape In Recent Insta Post

Here, she is posing in a Banarasi silk gown, with 4 line long necklace, earring, and a large finger-ring.

Shweta Tiwari is slaying in dhoti salwar in this post. The gorgeous golden-coloured earring and golden heels are perfectly complimenting her look.

Read: Jennifer Winget's Five Sultry Looks From 2019 That Amazed Her Fans

Read: Television Actors Nail Their Sexy Beach Looks In These Sizzling Photos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.