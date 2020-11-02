Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Red-checkered One-shoulder Dress, See How Fans React

Shweta Tiwari has established herself as a versatile actor with the various roles she plays in television serials. The actor is also quite active on social media. Her innate fashion sense is evident from the photos she uploads on her social media. Recently, she uploaded a picture of her wearing a red-checkered one-shoulder dress and fans cannot stop appreciating the actor’s looks. Scroll down to see the photo.

Shweta Tiwari stuns in red-checkered one-shoulder dress

Shweta Tiwari took to Instagram to share a photo of her wearing a red-checkered one-shoulder dress. She further emboldened her looks by painting her nails in a bright red shade. She accessorised her attire with a wrist-watch on her left hand and large hoop earrings. She had worm nude coloured sandals to balance out the look. She clicked three different pictures in three different poses.

Many celebrities and fans are showering their love on the actor’s photo by liking it and heavily commenting on it. Many have called her beautiful and reacted using heart-eyed emojis as well. One user has commented she looks sensational in the ensemble. Her post managed to garner 115K likes withing one day of uploading and it is still counting. See fan reactions here:

Through Shweta Tiwari’s photos, her fashion sense can be described as stylish, chic yet comfortable. She has successfully carried off every look ranging from western dresses to traditional attires. Shweta Tiwari’s photos catch the eye of her fans and followers quickly because of her unique fashion sense.

The actor's Instagram account gives her fans and followers a sneak-peek into her life. She constantly updates her 1.5 million followers about her whereabouts. Shweta Tiwari’s Instagram also lets her fans know what is she reading currently. She had also made an Instagram highlight about the books she has read.

Shweta Tiwari shot to fame with her role as Prerna Sharma Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She received acclaim for her performance by fans and critics. She later went on to star in Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and Begusarai. She is currently working in Sony TV’s serial Mere Dad Ki Dulhan wherein she is playing the character of Guneet Sikka. The plot of the show revolves around a daughter who gets her father married to another woman whom he loves again after his wife passed away early on in their marriage.

Image courtesy- @shweta.tiwari Instagram

