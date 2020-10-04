Shweta Tiwari's Birthday: On Her 40th Birthday, Here's A Look At Her TV Journey

Television actor Shweta Tiwari celebrates her 40th birthday today on October 4. Shweta has established herself as a versatile actor throughout her television journey. She is loved by audiences and is particularly remembered for her role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Take a look at the noteworthy roles played by Shweta Tiwari:

Shweta Tiwari set foot in the television industry with her role in the Doordarshan serial Kaleerein. According to Nettv4u.com, Kaleerein was produced under the Balaji Telefilms banner. Shweta Tiwari grabbed the lead role in the serial and her career graph has gone upward since.

The actor then bagged the lead role in another serial produced by Balaji Telefilms Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She played the role of Prerna Sharma Basu in the daily soap. Shweta was absolutely loved and adored by audiences in this role. She gained a huge fan following after she played Prerna in this daily soap and became a household name.

Apart from essaying characters in television daily soaps, Shweta has also participated in many reality shows. She participated in the second season of Nach Baliye in 2006 and Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao in 2009. She has hosted the third instalment of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2009 as well. She made a comeback to the dance reality show in 2013 as a contestant.

She also made an appearance in the Indian television courtroom drama, Adaalat. She played the character of Revati Subramaniam. According to Indiaforums.com, her character’s husband gets accused of a murder he didn’t commit. The lead actor of the show, Ronit Roy, playing the character of K.D Pathak helps the couple.

Shweta Tiwari's serials resonate with the audience because she has always chosen to portray characters with the most general and common traits. Another role Shweta Tiwari garnered a lot of attention was for was Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi. Alongside Tiwari, Rupali Ganguly, Vivek Mushran and Vishal Singh also starred in the show. The storyline of the show revolved around the starkly different upbringing of children in two families. The show aired in 2011.

On the work front, Shweta Tiwari is playing one of the lead characters in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. The show stars Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari alongside Shweta Tiwari. Shweta’s character is called Gunnet Sikka who falls for a ten-year older man Amber Sharma, played by Badola. Anjali Tatrari is playing the role of Amber Sharma’s daughter, Nia.

The concept of marrying at an older age is beautifully portrayed in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. The feelings of stigma, hesitation and doubts are aptly being delivered by the cast and supporting cast. The serial airs on Sony Entertainment Television at 10.30 PM.

