Shweta Tiwari Shares 'khushiyaan' As She Twins With Children Palak And Reyansh; See Pics

Shweta Tiwari knows how to perfectly balance work along with spending time with family. Shweta posted beautiful pictures of herself along with her family as she celebrated the wedding of her brother Nidaan. Shweta posted pictures along with her son Reyansh and daughter Palak.

Tiwari family wears yellow

Shweta Tiwari shared a picture of her family. They were attending the Haldi ceremony of her brother Nidaan. The picture shows that the family wore yellow outfits for the occasion. Shweta captioned the picture with the word 'Familia'. The picture has Shweta, her daughter Palak, her son Reyansh and her parents Ashok and Nirmala Tiwari. Another picture shows Shweta kissing her brother Nidaan on one cheek while his fiance Yasmin is kissing him on his other cheek.

Shweta shared another picture on her Instagram. The picture has Shweta and Palak posing with Yasmin. The two are hugging the bride Yasmin. Shweta captioned the post by saying, "Khushiyaaann". The picture truly oozes happiness.

Friends and celebrities from television were all praises for Shweta's family on her posts. Daljeet Kaur called the family beautiful. Kishwar Merchant also commented that they looked pretty. Sara Khan also sent many heart-eyed emojis towards Shweta.

Shweta Tiwari is currently a part of the TV series Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. The show also stars Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari. Her claim to fame was the hit show Kasautii Zindagi Kay under Balaji Telefilms.

Source: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

