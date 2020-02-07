Shweta Tiwari & Daughter Palak's Thumkas Will Inspire You To Get On The Dance Floor; Watch

Shweta Tiwari has been the entertainment industry for over two decades now and the ageless beauty is equally active on social media. The actor looks as young as her daughter Palak Tiwari and the duo share a strong bond, often dishing out mother-daughter goals on social media. Shweta's recent Instagram story is also a testament to their amazing energy.

Shweta shakes a leg

Shweta Tiwari posted two cute and funny boomerangs on her Instagram. The actor can be seen wearing blue jeans with a dark blue top and had a red jacket tied on her waist. Palak can also be seen wearing light grey lowers with a black ganji-top. The two boomerangs show Shweta and Palak dancing. It seems that they are practicing for a wedding as the second boomerang has the sticker 'Wedding Vibes' on it.

Shweta also shared some other videos and boomerangs where one can see a choreographer teaching them some dance moves. Palak can be seen goofing around with friends. Shweta also tagged their Dance Guru, Sagar Mhadolkar and his institute. Here are some pictures from the stories:

Shweta Tiwari also shared a selfie with her daughter Palak on her Instagram. The two can be seen smiling for the camera as they sit in a car. In the caption, Shweta wrote that there is nothing but sandy skin and summer smiles. She also called Palak an ethereal girl.

Shweta Tiwari is busy with the shooting of her daily show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Showing her loving motherly side, Shweta joined her daughter for dancing despite her busy schedule.

(Image Courtesy: Shweta Tiwari Instagram)

