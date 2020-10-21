After Shweta Tiwari, Daughter Palak Tiwari Steals Show With Stunning Swimwear Shots

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari recently took to social media to share stunning pictures in a black bikini. She was seen wearing a pair of blue track pants in a few of the pictures which were clicked amidst the greenery. The young fashionista has also spoken about her love for The Forest Club Resort, where she had been spending some precious time with her mother. Her followers have flooded the comments section with compliments as they love to see her stunning pictures.

Palak Tiwari slays in bikini

Television actor Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari recently took to social media to share a bunch of pictures from her stay at The Forest Club Resort in Karjat, Maharashtra. In the pictures posted, the young lady was seen wearing a black strapless bikini which has multiple knots at the back. It has been aptly styled with a champagne gold neckpiece which is studded with small shiny beads. She has also added a pair of black shades to complete the stylish look. Palak Tiwari’s makeup has been kept light with pink-dominant colours.

In the first picture, Palak Tiwari is posing in the pool with her arms spread out in the water while she looks to her left, creating a candid effect. In the next click, she is spotted wearing a pair of blue track pants with the elegant bikini. She is seen leaning against a tree trunk, to create a dramatic effect for the picture. In the last photograph, she is enjoying the greenery with a sweet smile across her face.

In the caption for the post, Palak Tiwari has mentioned her love for the green and beautiful resort. She has mentioned in caps that she loves the place in every sense as she seems to have spent some lovely time with her mother, Shweta Tiwari. Have a look at the pictures on Palak Tiwari’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have spoken highly of her attire and her ability to slay any outfit. A few people have also used a bunch of emoticons to express themselves better. Have a look at the pictures on Palak Tiwari’s Instagram here.

