'Bhonsle' Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee' Never-seen Before Avatar As Retired Cop Looks Promising

Manoj Bajpayee’s much-delayed film Bhonsle would soon be streaming on Sony Liv. The official trailer of Bhonsle came out on June 19, 2020. Manoj Bajpayee would be seen essaying the lead role of Bhonsle who is a traditional Maharashtrian. Bhonsle supports what’s right instead of taking the easier route of being loyal to his home state.

The official trailer sees Manoj Bajpayee in a never-seen-before avatar. The trailer starts with a bully played by Santosh Juvekar who claims to be Maharashtrian and says that the state of Maharashtra only belongs to Marathis. He is then seen insulting his neighbours from Bihar at a religious function. The bully then asks Bhonsle played by Manoj Bajpayee to claim that he supports him, however, Bhonsle refuses to do so.

The trailer then moves to the shot where Bhonsle’s family gets to know that he is suffering from brain tumour stage four. He is then seen getting diagnosed with a brain tumour while a young woman is seen informing that she is hoping to find the best doctor for his treatment.

In the second half of the video, there are some shots of the girl getting tortured, while Bhonsle seeks justice for her. The trailer ends on a very curious note as Bhonsle tries to question the bully regarding the woman’s harassment. He is seen putting pressure on him to answer, however, before the man could answer, the trailer ends.

It also shows glimpses of Abhishek Banerjee of Paatal Lok fame as one of the people from Bihar settled in Mumbai for work. Bhonsle also stars Santosh Juvekar, Ipshita Chakraborty Singh, Virat Vaibhav and Neetu Pande in prominent roles. The movie is directed by Devashish Makhija. Bhonsle will premiere on streaming platform Sony Liv on June 26.

Manoj Bajpayee's Bhonsle has been delayed for almost two years. The trailer description says more about the storyline of the movie Bhonsle.

It reads, “In tumultuous Mumbai, at a time when scheming Maharashtrian politicians use violence to rid the state of North-Indian migrants, a terminally-ill lone wolf Maharashtrian cop Bhonsle retired against his will, finds himself forging an unlikely companionship with a 23-year-old North-Indian girl and her little brother, while the raging conflict destroying the world around them reaches his doorstep, giving him one last battle worth fighting for, but it might just be too late.”

