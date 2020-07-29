Shweta Tripathi Voices Her Opinion About Nepotism In Bollywood, Says 'Sabka Number Aayega'

Popular film and television actor, Shweta Tripathi recently voiced her opinion about the on-going nepotism debate in Bollywood. In an interview with an online portal, Shweta spilled the beans about her experience working with the Sacred Games actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She quoted a line from Nawazuddin, 'sabka number aayega' and expressed that she still believes in it as he once told her that nobody can ignore talent.

Also Read | Shweta Tripathi Gets Nostalgic As 'Masaan' Clocks 5 Years, See Throwback Pics

Also Read | 'Mirzapur' Actor Shweta Tripathi Gives Glimpse Of Dubbing Session As Fans Await Season 2

Shweta Tripathi speaks about the insider versus outsider debate

During her interview with the portal, Shweta was asked about her take on the on-going insider versus outsider debate, which is currently the trending topic of discussion on social media. In her reply, the Cargo actor stated that she feels that the insider and outsider thing has always existed in every industry, field and department. Elaborating more about the same, she said her father is an IAS officer and wanted her to become one as well, so she thinks there's nothing wrong in a family supporting their younger ones.

Reminiscing her good old shoot days with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shweta added saying he had once told her that talent can't be ignored and 'sabka number aayega'. She also feels that it's everyone's responsibility because according to her if people are against them then they should not watch their films. She considers each ticket equivalent to a vote and emphasised saying if anyone finds anything wrong with it, then they need to stop watching it. Talking about losing projects to any star kids, she explained saying, in her career, she has lost work to other actors but it had nothing to do with an insider or a star kid. She concluded saying she's sure she has got work which others must have wanted too.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal, Shweta Tripathi Are At Their Goofy Best In This Throwback Video, Watch

After marking her debut in Bollywood with filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's critically acclaimed film Masaan, Shweta Tripathi has come a long way in the Hindi film industry. Sharing the screen with celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha and Nawazudding Siddiqui to name a few, it will be safe to say that the 35-year-old has carved a niche for herself in the film fraternity. A couple of days ago, Shweta also achieved a milestone of completing five successful years in Bollywood.

Also Read | 'Masaan' Actor Shweta Tripathi Urges All To Ditch Sanitary Napkins,bats For Menstrual Cups

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.