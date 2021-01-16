Shehnaaz Gill's Weekly Update: From Going Live On Insta To Flaunting Her Dance Moves

Punjabi actor and television personality, Shehnaaz Gill is one of the popular artists who has a huge fan following. She posts regularly and often keeps her fans entertained. She made headlines this week for several reasons, from IG live to unseen pics from Goa and more. Here’s taking a look at Shehnaaz Gill's weekly roundup for the second week of 2021.

Shehnaaz Gill’s love confession

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Sukla share a crackling chemistry. On January 14, 2020, she had confessed her feelings for him. She said ‘Tu Mera Hai’ while confessing her feelings for him. Fans took to Twitter and trended one year of ‘Tu Mera Hai’ as her confession turned a year older. Fans call the couple Sidnaaz. Last year, both were locked inside the BB house. That was the time Shehnaaz spoke about her feelings towards Sidharth.

Its one year of "Teri duniya alag hai meri alag"



Destiny is the biggest SidNaaz shipper🥺❤



One Year Of Tu Mera Hai pic.twitter.com/6D7B0sAew2 — Aisha_sidnaaz💫 (@AyeshaA63824499) January 13, 2021

One Year Of Tu Mera Hai.. this beautiful moment always gives goosebumps #SidNaaz ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9nLa5BB93U — 🌹Rose☆SidNaaz (@Rose_isFae) January 13, 2021

One Year Of Tu Mera Hai...a moment that can never be forgotten #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/tI406Mk4OT — 𝐙𝐀𝐈𝐍 🦁☆ (@ZAIN17_) January 13, 2021

Shehnaaz’ unseen pictures from Goa

Shehnaaz and Sidharth had spent their New Year in Goa while they were shooting for a music video. Recently, fans shared a few unseen pictures of the couple on Twitter. Shehnaaz was seen in a casual shirt dress whereas, Sidharth was seen in a plain yellow t-shirt and jeans. Looked like the couple had a gala time together.

I just want to say that I am FAR FROM BEING OKAY WITH SEEING THEM CLOSE.... but I’m practicing.



Should I cry seeing these or SHOULD I CRY😭🤍 #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/xZ3NLQ1lZH — T (@sidsanax) January 15, 2021

Shehnaaz Gills' Instagram Live -

Recently, Shehnaaz had gone live on Instagram. In the 20 minute video, she spoke about interesting things that fans would want to know. She was seen wearing a beautiful white coloured off-shoulder dress and opted for a bold red shade lipstick. Fans dropped many questions for her and she tried to respond to as many as possible. During her Instagram live session, she spoke about the need for makeup for artists, about how she lost weight and why it was essential for her to do so, she revealed her health plans. She also talked about when she would get married. In the video, she also made a humble request to her fans. She spoke a lot more from her upcoming projects to her favourite colour.

Silver Play Button –

Recently, Shehnaaz received the Silver Play Button from YouTube. The actor has crossed 400k subscribers on YouTube. She took to her Instagram to share the same. She posted a picture with the Silver Play Button and was seen in an off-shoulder pink top with blue jeans. She captioned her post thanking all her fans for the love and support. She also promised to make more content for her fans and keep them entertained.

Qismat Ki Hawa Ft. Shehnaaz Gill –

Shehnaaz Gill recently starred in the dance cover of Qismat Ki Hawa song from popular film Albela. Her video went viral in no time. Her dance cover premiered on Saregama Music's YouTube channel. In the video, she was seen in a baby-pink sweatshirt, with white shorts and a pair of baby-pink sneakers.

