Sidharth Shukla Talks About Marriage Plans, Reveals Qualities He Looks For In Life Partner

Sidharth Shukla has been garnering a lot of attention since his stint on Bigg Boss 13. His chemistry with fellow contestant Shehnaaz Gill has been a fan-favourite. Recently, in an interview with an entertainment portal, Sidharth Shukla opened up about his thoughts on love and marriage.

Sidharth Shukla’s comments on love

During a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Sidharth Shukla was quizzed about the kind of woman he wants to tie the knot with. He revealed that he is currently not looking for marriage. Sidharth Shukla also added that love goes beyond just looks. Shukla further added that when one stops judging and accepts the person for who they are then it means that one is in love. Sidharth Shukla also said that love is when someone’s presence brings one happiness.

Sidharth Shukla further continued on the same and added when one looks for someone with outer beauty, the problem is that it is always changing. He added that when one goes for looks, there is always someone better. Sidharth Shukla added that it is always a better option to marry someone who has a good heart instead.

Sidharth Shukla was also quizzed about whom he would choose between his career and love. The actor added that he is affirmative that his love would like his career too. He added that he would also like his career to be loved and hence, does not view that as a problem.

Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss latest season a few months ago. During his stay inside the Bigg Boss house, Sidharth Shukla’s chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill was loved by fans. Their closeness on the show became one of the biggest talking points even after the show was over. Sidharth Shukla, however, denied all such claims and added that they are only good friends instead.

After Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill also starred together in a music video. Titled Bhula Dunga, the song was a massive hit. Fans have even termed Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s pairing as ‘SidNaaz’. Additionally, there have been several reports that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will be teaming up again for a music video but there has been no confirmation yet.

