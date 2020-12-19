Sidharth Shukla Gets Back To ‘work Mode’; Shares Clicks Of Himself Preparing For The Role

Sidharth Shukla has been in the world of television shows for a long time now and is one of the most versatile actors seen on television. The entire world of cinema, including Indian cinema, had come to a halt owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But now that things are beginning to get back on track, the entire entertainment industry is started to get back to work, and so has Sidharth Shukla. Have a look at the latest Instagram post that the actor has shared which shows him getting in his ‘work mode’.

Sidharth Shukla gets back to ‘work mode’

Sidharth and Alt Balaji had recently announced their upcoming project called Broken But Beautiful 3, which would see the actor in a leading role. While preparing for this romantic web series, Sidharth Shukla has shared a few clicks that show him working on his characters and studying what is presumably the script of the series.

The actor wrote in the caption of the Instagram post about previously having thought that he became an actor to prevent studies. That line was followed by “par kismat ke aage kiski chalti hai”, referring to the fact that he still had to study his character.

There was another picture on Sidharth Shukla’s Instagram post that shows the actor discussing and preparing for the role with the team of Broken But Beautiful 3 over a cup of coffee. His loyal fans immediately took to the comments section started wishing the actor luck for his upcoming web series. Many of his fans were also amused at the witty caption penned by the actor. There seems to be palpable excitement for his web series that will see the actor performing on screen after quite some while.

Image source: Sidharth Shukla's Instagram comments

Quite recently, the introductory song was released by Alt Balaji that revealed the theme of Broken But Beautiful 3 that featured Sidharth Shukla with his leading lady Sonia Rathee. It was also revealed that the filming of the series would begin soon. The makers and team of the web series have lived up to their word now that Shukla has posted clicks of himself preparing for his role. More details about the web series will likely arrive soon.

