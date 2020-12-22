Sidharth Shukla Gets Birthday Bumps As He Celebrates With Family, Shares Video

Sidharth Shukla who ringed in his birthday on December 12, took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the surprise birthday celebrations that were organized by his family members. A bit tad late for the celebratory video, the actor shared the video and wrote that since he could celebrate his birthday with fans so he thought to share the insight of the celebrations that were conducted by his family. The video gave a sneak peek of all the fun and enjoyment the actor witnessed on the special day.

Siddharth Shukla's birthday celebrations

The video starts with the actor’s family members singing the birthday song for Sidharth while wishing him on the special day. He further can be seen hugging his mother while thanking all for the wishes and love. In the sneak peek from his 40th birthday celebrations, where his sisters and brother-in-law holding him by his hands and legs and giving him 40 birthday bumps. Everyone can be seen enjoying it. Sidharth Shukla’s mother can be seen in the video as well as enjoying and taking part in all the celebrations. While captioning the post, the actor wrote, “I couldn’t celebrate my birthday with you all..so here’s an insight” The fun continues, and his sister reminds him to at least cut the cake.

Read: Sidharth Shukla Rings In 40th Birthday On Sets Of His New Show 'Broken But Beautiful 3'

Read: Sidharth Shukla Says 'God Bless' To A Fan Who Celebrates His 40th Birthday At An Orphanage

Earlier, the actor who is shooting for the upcoming third installment of the hit series Broken But Beautiful had celebrated his birthday on the sets with his friends and co-actors. As the shooting for his show went on for long hours, the cast and crew brought in his birthday on sets, also giving him a warm welcome to be a part of the team. Some of Sidharth Shukla’s fans also waited for him on the sets of his show and he made sure to meet them. The actor will be seen featuring opposite Sina Rathee in the show.

Happy Birthday to our dear @sidharth_shukla. Wishing you a phenomenal year with great health and joy 🎂🎉#HBDSidharthShukla #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/MyeMkrn7n5 — 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡 (@_itz_Harish) December 11, 2020

While preparing for this romantic web series, Sidharth Shukla has shared a few clicks that show him working on his characters and studying what is presumably the script of the series. The actor wrote in the caption of the Instagram post about previously having thought that he became an actor to prevent studies. There was another picture on Sidharth Shukla’s Instagram post that shows the actor discussing and preparing for the role with the team of Broken But Beautiful 3 over a cup of coffee.

Meanwhile, sometime back putting all speculations to rest TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor had finally revealed the lead pair of the romantic drama series Broken But Beautiful Season 3. Ekta shared a video on Instagram while introducing the characters Rumi, Agastya which will be essayed by Sonia Rathee and actor Sidharth Shukla. The video showed the two while crooning to the famous track of the series Yeh Kya Hua as their faces get revealed.

Read: Sidharth Shukla Gets Back To ‘work Mode’; Shares Clicks Of Himself Preparing For The Role

Read: 'Broken But Beautiful Season 3': Sonia Rathee, Sidharth Shukla To Play Lead Roles; Watch

(Image credit: Sidharth Shukla/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.