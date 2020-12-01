Sidharth Shukla Has Dapper Way Of Welcoming December, Wonders 'where Did The Year Go?'

Television actor Sidharth Shukla, who is currently basking in the success of the song Shona Shona, is wondering where 2020 went as today marks the first day of this year's last month, i.e. December 1, 2020. Earlier today, Sidharth shared two portrait shots of himself on his Instagram handle to say 'Hello' to December. However, like millions of others across the world, Sidharth is also wondering "where did the year (2020) go?".

Sidharth Shukla's photos flaunting his stubble are all things suave

Sidharth Shukla was recently making headlines as he reunited with Shehnaaz Gill to treat 'SidNaaz' fans with yet another romantic peppy number, i.e. Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar's Shona Shona. After sharing a BTS video with Shehnaaz to thank the masses for the 'amazing response' to the chartbuster song which is trending on YouTube till date, Sidharth has shared a 'Hello December' post on Instagram. In the two portrait pictures shared by him, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor looked nothing less than dapper in a solid white tank t-shirt, sporting a stubble look along with a well-kempt hairdo.

Sharing the post on his official Instagram handle, the 39-year-old wrote, "Hello December! But wait...... where did the year go? (sic)". In less than an hour from sharing, Sidharth's post garnered over an astonishing 150k likes and more than 12k comments on Instagram. Ardent fans of the television superstar showered him with heaps of praise as many gushed 'Handsome' in the comment section of his post.

Check out Sidharth Shukla's Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, Sidharth Shukla had taken to his Instagram handle to share a slow-mo BTS video with Shehnaaz Gill from what appears to be a vanity van. Along with sharing the BTS video from the sets of Shona Shona, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor thanked fans for making the song trend on '#1' on YouTube in no time after its release on November 25, 2020. He wrote, "Thank you for the amazing response on #ShonaShona... we are trending at number 1 worldwide".

Take a look:

Watch the music video of 'Shona Shona' on YouTube below:

