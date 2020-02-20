Sidharth Shukla's Supposed Voicenote To Shilpa Shinde Leaked; Asks Her To 'starve And Die'

Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla might have won the hearts of his fans along with the Bigg Boss 13 trophy, but he has also disappointed a lot of people. An Ex-Bigg Boss winner wished that he would lose the title and its none other than his alleged ex-girlfriend Shilpa Shinde. One audio file surfaced on social media regarding the two ex-lovers that have shocked the fans completely.

Sidharth Shukla abuses Shilpa Shinde

A fan account of Shilpa Shinde on Twitter shared an audio file on his account which went completely viral. The audio contains Sidharth Shukla speaking to Shilpa Shinde. First, Sidharth can be heard asking Shilpa if she wants to get along with her or not. He then says that he does not wish to extend this conversation with her.

He can be heard saying that he cannot be begging for love all the time. He expresses his anger and says that it was the end of her misery and also of Sidharth himself. Then he asks her to starve herself and says that he hopes that she dies nicely.

This #ShitardShukla Would be Ur Winner @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND

Who z A Abuser

Has No Respect 4 Woman

Is An A**hole

Is piece of Shit



Do Hear His Wrds Wch He used in Reltnship wd #ShilpaShinde on her face



Karma"ll come to u V.Soon😡

PART 1 Convo#BB13@RealVinduSingh pic.twitter.com/NnAScSYT8E — LEGEND(Shilpa Shinde Ji's Magazine )❤💥❤ (@Queens_Magazine) February 15, 2020

He adds that he knows that she is a painful person and also abuses her. He can be heard saying that the day she will die, he will feel sorry for her for an hour or a day. Then there is a long pause in the audio. Finally, Sidharth's voice resurfaces and says that happiness is something that Shilpa Shinde will never get in her life.

There is no confirmation that the voice is of Sidharth Shukla. Shilpa had also revealed that she was in a relationship with Sidharth, according to an article on an entertainment website. She called him an abusive, aggressive and a possessive boyfriend.

Sidharth Shukla was also asked about Shilpa Shinde's allegations. Sidharth had said that he knows her well and that she is not the kind of person who will say anything. In the end, Sidharth said that he will see what has been said.

Source: Sidharth Shukla Instagram & Shilpa Shinde Facebook

