Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Wants The "Sidnaaz Drama" To Come To An End Now?

Shehnaaz Gill will be seen declaring on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge that she wants to end the Sidnaaz chapter. She will be seen expressing how the contestants need to get serious about the game now. She will also be seen burning away certain gifts given by the contestants as a part of a task.

Shehnaaz says it is the end of Sidnaaz?

A new promo of the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge was recently released across social media handles. In the promo, Shehnaaz can be telling the contestants that the drama around Sidnaaz (abbreviation for Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill) is over and that it is time for the contestants to get serious about the game and winning the title. This was in response to a gift that she received as a part of the latest task. On the gift that she received, a little note was attached, which had Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s names written on it. This was not taken kindly by Shehnaaz who then made it clear to the contestants that such notes will not be received well. Have a look at the promo here.

Paras Chabbra’s note for the contestants to get serious

The same task was also given to the women on the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, who are vying for Paras Chabbra’s attention. They got him gifts like chocolates, cards, and teddy bears. This left Paras Chabbra pretty disappointed as he did not want them to get any of the above-listed things. He was of the opinion that the contestants need to buckle up and get to know him as the drama has come to an end and the real game will begin here.

