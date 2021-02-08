Sidharth Shukla And Sonia Rathee's BTS Stills From BBB3 Give Fans Goosebumps

The audiences have been eagerly waiting for the Broken But Beautiful 3 release and when they came across a bunch of behind-the-scenes stills of the upcoming ALT Balaji series, they were thrilled. The Broken But Beautiful 3 cast members include Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee in the lead whose behind-the-scenes glimpses were shared by ALT Balaji on social media. Here’s a sneak peek into Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee’s BTS stills from the sets of Broken But Beautiful 3.

Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee’s BTS from BBB3

The team of ALT Balaji recently took to their official Instagram handle and posted a series of photos of actors Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee who will be essaying the roles of Agastya and Rumi in the show. In the first photo, Sidharth Shukla can be seen in a cool look wearing an olive green shirt while in the next one, Sonia Rathee can be seen in a shimmering attire holding a glass of champagne in her hand. In the next two photos, Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee can be seen having an intense conversation at a bar.

In the caption, they added that they bet one cannot ignore these behind-the-scenes stills of their favourite Agastya and Rumi from Broken But Beautiful 3 cast. Further, they teased the fans to get ready for the broken hearts to mend them all with their beautiful love story. In the end, they shared how the Broken But Beautiful 3 release date will be updated soon and then mentioned the names of the entire Broken But Beautiful 3 cast members.

As the previous seasons of the web series already created an aura of love among the fans, they are now even more excited for the new season of the show. Many of the fans took to Instagram and reacted to these stunning BTS glimpses and stated how these stills were giving them goosebumps and all they could do was think about the series. One of the fans also stated how excited she was for the Broken But Beautiful 3 release and urged the makers to release it soon. One of the fans even added how she was excited to see Sidharth Shukla and his chemistry with his new on-screen love, Sonia Rathee. Many of the fans complimented on how lovely they both looked together. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions on the BTS stills from Broken But Beautiful 3.

Image Source- ALT Balaji Official Instagram

