Ekta Kapoor Shares Trailer Of The Latest Web Series 'Crashh'

Ekta Kapoor is one of the biggest producers when it comes to TV shows and web series. Along with having launched several television shows that are watched by millions of people across the country, she has also launched the OTT platform Alt Balaji, which has a large amount of content for its viewers. One of the latest shows that she launched is titled Crashh, which is based on the equation between siblings. Have a look at the latest post by Kapoor in which she has revealed more about this show.

Ekta Kapoor shares the trailer of Crashh

In her latest Instagram post, Ekta Kapoor has shared the trailer of the new show along with a long message in her Instagram caption. She started her message by revealing that Crashh is based on a show that she had made herself back in 1997, which was titled as Bandhan. Bandhan was, in turn, a show whose idea came to the producer after reading a newspaper article, she further revealed in the caption. The article was apparently the story of two siblings who had been separated due to illegal activities going inside an orphanage.

She described the relationship of the siblings as “inseparable in childhood, pitted against each other by circumstances”. Kapoor then left a cliff hanger for her followers on Instagram saying, “This Valentine’s Day, Will 'love' bring them closer or push them further apart?”. It was then revealed in the caption that the show will be releasing online on February 14, i.e., the Valentine’s Day. While the day is often used by filmmakers to release their romantic film projects, Ekta Kapoor has decided to bring a different content for the audiences, that explores a relationship between siblings under tough circumstances.

Ekta Kapoor has received massive success as a producer in television, having produced dozens of shows, many of which have attained cult status. Some of the most popular Ekta Kapoor's TV shows include Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin. She has also produced films such as Dream Girl and Half Girlfriend among others.

