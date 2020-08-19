Sidharth Shukla Apologises For Liking A Fan’s Tweet, Says No To Fan Wars

Sidharth Shukla is one celebrity who makes sure to entice his fans with his tweets and posts. The actor has now become quite active on social media, much to the happiness of his fans, and also makes sure to interact with them on some occasions. Recently, the Bigg Boss 13 winner surprised everyone by apologizing to a Twitter user for liking a fan's tweet.

Sidharth Shukla apologizes to a Twitter user

Sidharth replied to the fan by stating that he liked the fan's tweet which was presumably a fan letter for him as he liked the thought behind it. He mentioned that he cannot go through everyone's timeline to rectify the mistakes. The Balika Vadhu actor further added that if there was something offensive in the tweet, then he is ready to apologize on his fans' behalf. The actor added that he hopes the user can 'forgive and forget' the matter. Lastly, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor mentioned that he says no to fan wars. Take a look at the actor's tweet.

Sweetheart I liked the letter and the thought behind it I can’t go through peoples timeline I hope you understand .. if there is something offensive then I am sorry on their behalf hope you have it in you to forgive and forget .. and yes I say it again NO to fanwars take care... — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 18, 2020

Sidharth Shukla apologized to a Shehnaaz Gill fan

Talking about the tweet surrounding the fiasco, it presumably had something offensive to do with Sidharth's close friend and Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant, Shehnaaz Gill. Sidharth also went on to share an apology through his tweet to one of Shehnaaz's fans. Recently, Sidharth and Shehnaaz also had their first live chat session together wherein they also revealed that they are against their fans fighting with each other on social media as they both share a close bond in reality. Earlier, it was not a surprise to see some of the fans of the Bigg Boss contestants locking horns with each other on social media. Sidharth's 'SidHearts' were all praises for this gesture of the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor.

One of the fans tweeted that the actor does not have to give any kind of explanation to anyone. The fan also called Sidharth's tweet as a humble gesture. The fan further stated that they all know Sidharth and are very much aware of his intent. Take a look at the fan's tweet.

Sidharth, this is just so humble of you



But, seriously you don't have to give explanation to everyone about your every little action



We know you, we know your intent.

And yes! We trust you



Really sorry that you have to go through this tweet

Please take care of yourself — Irene Adler (@NaMo_ir) August 18, 2020

