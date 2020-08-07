Shehnaaz Gill Make Waves With Her Kaaftan Look, Says 'be Your Own Kind Of Beautiful'; See

Shehnaaz Gill, in her latest Instagram post, explained what is ‘true beauty’. She has once again given fashion goals to fans which they are appreciating on social media. Shehnaaz Gill looked drop-dead gorgeous in her semi-traditional avatar and along with it, she has also given styling tips to her followers.

Shehnaaz Gill’s Kaftan look

In the picture shared by her, Shehnaaz can be seen donning a multi-coloured Kaftan which features different prints all over it. But that just not it, the actor added a major twist while accessorising her modern ensemble to give out an ethnic vibe. Shehnaaz’s look is heavily accessorised with a massive traditional neckpiece which is paired with matching drop-down earrings.

She can be seen flaunting her massive rings and bracelets while striking a pose. Her centre-partitioned hair is tied in a neat bun with a headgear making it look more elegant. The Bigg Boss 13 fame has opted for nude makeup, highlighted cheeks and bold lips to complete her look. Check out Shehnaaz’s look here:

While sharing the post, she asked her fans to be their own kind of beautiful. Sharing styling tips, she said that one should bring out colours, their culture, traditions and charisma and design a look on their own that they believe in. She added that everyone is beautiful in their own skin.

After looking at her picture fans couldn’t control themselves from praising her. While some called her ‘beautiful’, others went on to say that her ‘look is glamorous and stunning’. Take a look at how fans are reacting on Shehnaaz’ picture here:

On the professional front, Shehnaaz last featured in Tony Kakkar’s foot-tapping number Kurta Pajama. Produced by Anshul Garg, Kurta Pajama is picturised on the duo’s bitter-sweet chemistry. The catchy hook-step of the song successfully managed to keep the viewers hooked to its rhythm. Not only that, but fans were tremendously shocked to look at Shehnaaz’s complete new makeover in the video. Take a look at the music video here:

