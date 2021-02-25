Last Updated:

Sidharth Shukla Defends Friendship With Shehnaaz Gill; Shuns Troll With A Befitting Reply

Sidharth Shukla recently defended his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill after a troll questioned their equation and friendship. Have a look at the details.

Sidharth Shukla

Television actor and reality star Sidharth Shukla recently had a short rift with a few fans on Twitter. The fans had been warning Sidharth Shukla about his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill as they believed it would put him in a difficult spot in the future. Sidharth was quick to give the fans a befitting reply for their unnecessary hate and made it very clear that he does not like a discussion on his friendship with Shehnaaz. He even stated that he takes friendships quite seriously and does not care about the pros and cons.

Sidharth Shukla’s clear message for trolls

Television actor Sidharth Shukla recently had a small Twitter rift with a few fans who were raising questions on his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill. The conversation started off when Sidharth tweeted about his stance on random people’s opinion and how it must not affect a person in any way. He stated that life is too short to care about what people think and hence one must simply have fun and keep others guessing. He also replied to one of the fans who spoke highly of his positive tweet and how it uplifts his fans as well. To this, Sidharth Shukla stated that it is always better to handle oneself rather than setting out to change others. He also expressed how thankful he was for the endless support from his fans.

In the subsequent conversation, one of the fans stated that he spread negativity and hence some people chose to not follow him and his content. He replied to the tweet and made it clear that he does not require support from them either. In the next tweet, one of the fans asked him to stay unaffected by such negative tweets and ignore them as it will only take a toll on him. To this, Sidharth Shukla said that he was simply giving a reply and he is not unhappy about such negative comments either.

In the last segment of the Twitter conversation, one of the fans told Sidharth Shukla that his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill is affecting him adversely. Sidharth was quick to drop a befitting reply to the tweet and said that he barely cares about the repercussions once he decides to make someone his close friend. Have a look at the Tweets exchanges.

Image Courtesy: Sidharth Shukla Instagram

 

 

