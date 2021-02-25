Sidharth Shukla Defends Friendship With Shehnaaz Gill; Shuns Troll With A Befitting Reply

Television actor and reality star Sidharth Shukla recently had a short rift with a few fans on Twitter. The fans had been warning Sidharth Shukla about his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill as they believed it would put him in a difficult spot in the future. Sidharth was quick to give the fans a befitting reply for their unnecessary hate and made it very clear that he does not like a discussion on his friendship with Shehnaaz. He even stated that he takes friendships quite seriously and does not care about the pros and cons.

Sidharth Shukla’s clear message for trolls

Television actor Sidharth Shukla recently had a small Twitter rift with a few fans who were raising questions on his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill. The conversation started off when Sidharth tweeted about his stance on random people’s opinion and how it must not affect a person in any way. He stated that life is too short to care about what people think and hence one must simply have fun and keep others guessing. He also replied to one of the fans who spoke highly of his positive tweet and how it uplifts his fans as well. To this, Sidharth Shukla stated that it is always better to handle oneself rather than setting out to change others. He also expressed how thankful he was for the endless support from his fans.

Life’s too short to worry about what others say or think about you ........ just enjoy life .. have fun ... and give them something to talk about 😉 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) February 23, 2021

You always spread positivity Siddy n every fan of yours believe in You and your points that you always convey!! But when some folks just abuse you for no good reason, its really hard to keep quiet...not trying to justify anyone here but just wanted to say....We Love You ❤️🤗 pic.twitter.com/GlS4Z5Sh7y — Ratna EF❤ (@StLouisgirl123) February 23, 2021

Thanks for taking up Ratna ... but we can’t really change others better for our own sanity v change ourself (overlook) and all the love you guys shower is priceless ... — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) February 23, 2021

In the subsequent conversation, one of the fans stated that he spread negativity and hence some people chose to not follow him and his content. He replied to the tweet and made it clear that he does not require support from them either. In the next tweet, one of the fans asked him to stay unaffected by such negative tweets and ignore them as it will only take a toll on him. To this, Sidharth Shukla said that he was simply giving a reply and he is not unhappy about such negative comments either.

This is the reason I don't support this man he always encourage negative people. — ashwini (@ashwinidina) February 24, 2021

Then plz don’t no one asked for your support .... why even come here ??? — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) February 24, 2021

My baby why ur affecting. U said na ignore karo . Hamara pass option hain . Be happy. Ur happiness is our happiness. #SidharthShukla . Lots of love . — SoNaM SidHearts 💛💛💛💛💛 (@Sonam72093327) February 24, 2021

Who said I am not happy ... 😊

Jawab dene ka tarika bahut matter karta hai 😊 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) February 24, 2021

In the last segment of the Twitter conversation, one of the fans told Sidharth Shukla that his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill is affecting him adversely. Sidharth was quick to drop a befitting reply to the tweet and said that he barely cares about the repercussions once he decides to make someone his close friend. Have a look at the Tweets exchanges.

@sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill ke saath friendship apko bohot mehengi par rahi hai — LakshSidheart (@LakshSidheart) February 24, 2021

Main jab dosti karta hoon tho mehenge saste ki fikr nahi karta .... ! — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) February 24, 2021

