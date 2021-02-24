Last Updated:

Sidharth Shukla Shares An Advice For Fans; Says, 'give People Something To Talk About'

Sidharth Shukla is back with some important life advice on his Twitter, this time the actor asks fans to live life as they want & not think of others.

sidharth shukla

Sidharth Shukla is known for actively tweeting his mantras of life and sharing them with his fans and followers on the micro-blogging site. The actor took to his Twitter handle on February 23 to advice fans that they should do what they want to without caring about what people will think. 

Sidharth Shukla shares a piece of advice for fans

In a recent tweet, actor Sidharth Shukla advised fans to do as they please and not boggle down by what others have to say about it. The tweet has been retweeted over 6.2k times and has received over 18.4k likes, so far. Check out his tweet:

A number of the fans and followers are agreeing with what the actor has to say and have expressed the same in their replies. The actor’s followers on Twitter have said how his messages are full of positivity and often end up motivating them and brighten their mood. Take a look at some of the tweets shared by his fans, here:

Sidharth Shukla on the work front

The actor was last seen in the music video, Shona Shona opposite Shehnaaz Gill. The song was voiced by Kakkar sibling Neha and Tony. The song was a huge success and received good reviews. Prior to this, the actor was also seen in the music videos of songs Bhula Dena and Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, sung by Darshan Rawal and Yasser Desai along with Neha Kakkar, respectively.

In 2021, the actor will also be seen in the music video of Shreya Ghoshal song Habit, which will mark the third music video together of Sidharth and Shehnaaz. Apart from this, Sidharth also made a guest appearance in the show Mujhse Shadi Karogi in 2020. The actor has also been roped in for Zee5 and ALTBalaji show Broken But Beautiful for its third season. He will be seen playing the role of Agastya Rao.

