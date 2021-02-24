Sidharth Shukla Shares An Advice For Fans; Says, 'give People Something To Talk About'

Sidharth Shukla is known for actively tweeting his mantras of life and sharing them with his fans and followers on the micro-blogging site. The actor took to his Twitter handle on February 23 to advice fans that they should do what they want to without caring about what people will think.

Sidharth Shukla shares a piece of advice for fans

In a recent tweet, actor Sidharth Shukla advised fans to do as they please and not boggle down by what others have to say about it. The tweet has been retweeted over 6.2k times and has received over 18.4k likes, so far. Check out his tweet:

Life’s too short to worry about what others say or think about you ........ just enjoy life .. have fun ... and give them something to talk about 😉 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) February 23, 2021

A number of the fans and followers are agreeing with what the actor has to say and have expressed the same in their replies. The actor’s followers on Twitter have said how his messages are full of positivity and often end up motivating them and brighten their mood. Take a look at some of the tweets shared by his fans, here:

You have always spread positivity and Love. God bless you always — Yasmin (@Yasmin81998869) February 24, 2021

Just here to tell you that I have complete faith in you. I know you are well aware of everything, and whatever you do must have been well-thought of. One does get concerned, but other people's action should not reflect on you.



Much love! ❤🙏 — Shweta (@apalebluedot_) February 24, 2021

Sidharth I Feels So Proud To You See You Working Hard And Still Getting Time, Coming On Twitter Motivating Us, Giving Us Life Lessons, Supporting Us .... You Are Really Best !! @sidharth_shukla ♥️🥺



And As You Know Cases Are Rising In Maharashtra, So Be Careful And Take Care 🥺 — Sidharth A. Shukla 🇵🇰 FC (@TeamPakSid) February 24, 2021

Ufff....It's my exam time Sidharth😴

So much pressure, Frustration,tension&...You can understand right 😐!!!



I was here just to check either any update of yours.



And I found this...This positivity was really needed to me😭.



I'm going now to study🥺.



Please take care 😭❤️ — Sid 🐝na ❤️🇳🇵 (@RealSawbeena13) February 24, 2021

Yah, sadharth life is too short so no spread negativity spread love n possibility. — Simmi Gite (@gite_simmi) February 24, 2021

Sidharth Shukla on the work front

The actor was last seen in the music video, Shona Shona opposite Shehnaaz Gill. The song was voiced by Kakkar sibling Neha and Tony. The song was a huge success and received good reviews. Prior to this, the actor was also seen in the music videos of songs Bhula Dena and Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, sung by Darshan Rawal and Yasser Desai along with Neha Kakkar, respectively.

In 2021, the actor will also be seen in the music video of Shreya Ghoshal song Habit, which will mark the third music video together of Sidharth and Shehnaaz. Apart from this, Sidharth also made a guest appearance in the show Mujhse Shadi Karogi in 2020. The actor has also been roped in for Zee5 and ALTBalaji show Broken But Beautiful for its third season. He will be seen playing the role of Agastya Rao.

