Shehnaaz Gill And Sidharth Shukla's Fans Trend #FansDemandSidNaazShow

Bigg Boss 13 came to an end last week and the contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra are already starring in their new show. The contestants recently came out of the controversial house but are already gearing up to get locked in again with their new show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Both the contestants will be seeking a suitable partner for themselves on the show. While the existing contestants are already trying tricks to impress the duo, more twists are still to be revealed.

In the promo of the upcoming episode, the host of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Maniesh Paul is seen telling Shehnaaz Gill just as love is blind, she has to be blindfolded and find her love. After she is blindfolded, she is asked to touch the hands of a few men and see if she likes them. Sidharth Shukla is waiting at the end of the line and when Shehnaaz Gill is finally asked to touch his hand. She says that the guy standing at the end of the line gave her a very 'Sidharth Shukla vibe'.

Also Read | Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Bigg Boss 12's Jasleen Matharu To Woo Paras Chhabra?

When her blindfold is taken off, she is surprised to see Sidharth Shukla standing behind her. She runs towards him and hugs him. They even share an affectionate kiss and Shehnaaz is seen tearing up. After watching the adorable promo of the show, SidNaaz fans are now demanding the channel to create an entire show on SidNaaz. SidNaaz fan army wants a new show that showcases Sidharth and Shehnaaz's loving chemistry and bond.

SidNaaz fans trends #FansDemandSidNaazShow

We want to see only sidnazz show....plsss don't separate them..plssss...sana ko aandar lock mat karo....plsss stop this shaadi wala show...we want our sidnazz...#FansDemandSidNazzShow @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND pic.twitter.com/9Z8yes3Fap — Arpita Hazra (@ArpitaH48621906) February 18, 2020

Also Read | Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Sidnaaz To Reunite On The Show, Rashami Desai To Make An Appearance

#FansDemandSidNaazShow We miss all those days of love and happiness when these two souls met and stay like they were one soul. pic.twitter.com/oH0w63rFGz — Kaustubh Chakraborty (@KaustubhChakra4) February 18, 2020

Also Read | Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaaz Gill Reunites With Sidharth Shukla, SidNaaz Fans Rejoice

Also Read | Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Vipin Sahu Of 'Land Karade Bhai' Meme Enters As Participant

Image Courtesy: A Still from Bigg Boss 13 show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.