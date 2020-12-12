Sidharth Shukla Rings In 40th Birthday On Sets Of His New Show 'Broken But Beautiful 3'

Actor Sidharth Shukla ringed in his 40th birthday on December 12. The Balika Vadhu fame actor's family, fans and friends showered him with best wishes on his birthday. Several posted videos and pictures on social media as he ringed in his birthday on the sets of his upcoming show. Sidharth Shukla began shooting for his upcoming web series Broken But Beautiful 3 recently. As the shooting for his show went on for long hours, the cast and crew brought in his birthday on sets, also giving him a warm welcome to be a part of the team.

Sidharth Shukla rings in birthday on sets of his web series

Some of Sidharth Shukla’s fans also waited for him on the sets of his show and he made sure to meet them. Sidharth Shukla was dressed in a casual outfit. He looked dapper in his Chinese collar shirt and his pair of jeans. He cut the cake which also had the tag of the name of his show, Broken But Beautiful 3. Fans poured in birthday wishes for the star on Twitter and soon #HappyBirthdaySidharthShukla went trending on the micro-blogging site.

Happy Birthday to our dear @sidharth_shukla. Wishing you a phenomenal year with great health and joy 🎂🎉#HBDSidharthShukla #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/MyeMkrn7n5 — 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡 (@_itz_Harish) December 11, 2020

Sidharth Shukla will be seen in the role of Agastya in the series Broken But Beautiful 3. Actor Sonia Rathee will be seen opposite him, in the character of Rumi. He will be essaying the role of a play director in the series, who falls in love with a girl named Rumi. The romantic series starred actors Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi as protagonists in the first two seasons. The story revolves around love, heartbreaks and never-ending romance between two people deeply in love.

Earlier on December 9, Sidharth completed 15 years on winning the title of World’s Best Model. He had represented India in Turkey and was the first Asian to bag this title. Some of his pictures from the competition had gone viral on the internet.

