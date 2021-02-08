Sidharth Shukla Gives Fans Glimpse Of His Beautiful Home In New Instagram Video

Sidharth Shukla, known for primarily working in television, recently shared a new video on his Instagram handle. The actor is known for playing the character of Shiv in Balika Vadhu. Shukla made his Bollywood debut in a supporting role in the movie, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

In the Instagram video recently shared, Sidharth Shukla's home can be seen in the background as he talks in front of his huge TV. One can also see his beautiful dining table and, a magnificent golden-ish door that the actor is leaning on while speaking. In the video, Shukla talks about how there are many facts he learned about Lord Hanuman from the web series, The Legend of Hanuman. Take a look at the post below.

Also read: Sidharth Shukla's Birthday Haul Is All About Cake & Lots Of Gifts From Fans | See Pictures

Sidharth Shukla's home; fans react

Sidharth Shukla's home in the background looks extremely well designed which should come as no surprise since the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya actor has a bachelor's degree in Interior design. The house seems to have various blends of ivory and gold colours which shows that the actor knows how to balance his interiors with heavy and light shades. Many fans reacted to Sidharth's video claiming that they love him and showering him with love in the comments section. You can take a look at some of the comments below.

Also read: Shehnaaz Gill's Slow-motion Video On The Song 'Pareshaan' Is Adorable

More about Sidharth Shukla

According to a report by caknowledge.com, Indian actor Sidharth Shukla's net worth is $1.2 million. The report also states that most of the actor's wealth comes from his acting projects and endorsements. Sidharth Shukla made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. Shukla has constantly been linked to former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill with whom he has starred in 2 music videos and is set to star in a 3rd one called Habit. Sidharth is also set to star in the 3rd season of the web series named Broken but Beautiful. Sidharth Shukla's Broken but Beautiful 3 will air on Zee5 and AltBalaji apps and has been created by Ekta Kapoor. Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee will be the main leads in the show. Take a look at the post the actor shared from the sets of Broken but Beautiful 3 just a few weeks ago.

Also read: Shehnaaz Gill Poses With Her Young Fans On Flight In This Unseen Pic; Take A Look

Also read: Shehnaaz Gill's Weekly Roundup: From Her Upcoming Song To Her Endorsements

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.