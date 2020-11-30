Sidharth Shukla Replies To Fan Who Got His Name Inked; Asks 'why Ink Yourself?'

Sidharth Shukla’s birthday is around the corner and the love has already started pouring in for the reality show winner. One of his fans has got Sidharth’s name inked on her wrist as a pre-birthday gift to the actor and has shared it on her Twitter page. The actor has rather sensible advice to give to the fangirl as he wrote in his tweet later.

Sidharth Shukla’s fangirl gets his name tattooed

@sidharth_shukla m a fan of urs since DSDT



But I have never been such a fan like that now I am happy to have you made the tattoos for you. You will like it before your birthday. This small dedication will be good for you#SidharthShukIa GOOD MORNG#SidharthsBirthdayIsComing pic.twitter.com/abwdyz7jXV — (TRUST ON U ONLY)🙏 (@Sap_chauhan) November 28, 2020

Sidharth Shukla turns 40 this December 12, and his fans have kicked off the celebrations for him. Recently, one of his fans got his pet name ‘Sid’ along with a heart inked on her wrist as a pre-birthday gift to the actor. The Twitter user mentioned she has been a fan of the actor since the show Dil Se Dil Tak and she was happy to have a tattoo made for him which he will like.

She wrote, “@sidharth_shukla m a fan of urs since DSDT. But I have never been such a fan like that now I am happy to have you made the tattoos for you. You will like it before your birthday. This small dedication will be good for you. #SidharthShukIa GOOD MORNG #SidharthsBirthdayIsComing” and shared the pictures of her tattoo.

Sidharth Shukla took to his Twitter to reply to his pre-birthday gift and has practical and sensible advice to give to his fan. Here is what he said:

🙏🏻thank you .... would love your support for me be for ever... why ink yourself ... what if you have a change in mind tomo... then 😊❤️ — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) November 28, 2020

Sidharth thanked her for the tattoo and the gift but also said that she might even change her mind later on. He wrote, “🙏🏻thank you .... would love your support for me be for ever... why ink yourself ... what if you have a change in mind tomo... then 😊❤️”. After this, his fan replied and said, “No way my mind NVR ever chnge for u respect forever and thnku uh sooo mch so how's ur pre birth day gift uh hppy now so my wish is completed then."

