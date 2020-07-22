Sidharth Shukla Channels His Romantic Side As He Lip-syncs To Darshan Raval’s Ek Tarfa

Sidharth Shukla, who enjoys an enviable fan following on social media, often managed to impress his 'SidHearts' with his posts. Recently, the actor shared a post wherein he can be seen humming his good friend and singer Darshan Raval's latest song titled Ek Tarfa. Not only that but Sidharth also aces his facial expressions while crooning the song.

Sidharth Shukla is all praises for Darshan Raval's song Ek Tarfa

Talking about the video shared by Sidharth, he can be seen watching Darshan's song on TV and the goes on to lip-sync on it. The Balika Vadhu's actor romantic and delightful expressions steal the show as he can be seen truly enjoying the song to his heart's content. Sidharth soon goes on to praise Darshan for the track, Ek Tarfa. He can be seen telling Darshan that he loved the song on listening to it for the first time itself. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor also can be seen telling the Chogada singer that he has yet another hit track for himself with this song. On a concluding note, Sidharth confessed to being listening to the song on loop.

The actor can also be seen looking at his dapper best in the video. He can be seen flaunting his sculpted biceps in his checkered t-shirt. His messy hairdo also adds to the look in the video. But it is his energetic charm and charisma which is stealing the show in the video. Take a look at the video shared by Sidharth praising Darshan's new track, Ek Tarfa.

On Darshan Raval's song Ek Tarfa

Talking about Darshan's track, the song has been receiving immense love from the music lovers and has already managed to garner around 34 million views on YouTube reportedly. Ek Tarfa is also composed by Darshan and the soulful lyrics are penned by YoungVeer. Darshan's last hit, Bhula Dunga also featured Sidharth along with Shehnaaz Gill. The track had received a thunderous response from the die-hard SidNaaz fans.

Meanwhile, Sidharth is soon gearing up for his latest music video titled Dil Ko Karaar Aaya. He will be seen opposite Neha Sharma in the song. The actor also released the first look from the song which has made fans impatient for the romantic number.

