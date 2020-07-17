Sidharth Shukla Shares A Glimpse Of His Droolworthy Instagram Reel From 'Bigg Boss 13'

Sidharth Shukla enjoys a massive fan-following on social media and the actor makes sure to keep his fans entertained by sharing some delightful posts. The Bigg Boss 13 winner recently took to his social media to share an Instagram reel of his stint inside the Bigg Boss. The video consists of some compilation of the actor's moments during the reality show.

Sidharth Shukla shared a reel video during Bigg Boss 13

The reel shows Sidharth looking dapper and mischievous during his many fun moments inside the Bigg Boss house. The video has the track, I Like Him by Princess Nokia playing in the background. The reel shared by the Balika Vadhu actor will also make one nostalgic about his entertaining stint on the show wherein he ultimately emerged as the winner in February this year. Take a look at Sidharth's Instagram reel.

Sidharth Shukla will be seen in the music video Dil Ko Karaar Aaya

Meanwhile, the actor's fans are excited for his upcoming music video titled Dil Ko Karaar Aaya wherein he will be seen alongside actor Neha Sharma. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor recently took to Instagram to unveil his look from the song Dil Ko Karaar Aaya.

In this picture, Sidharth can be seen donning an all-black look with a black shirt and pants. He is further captured candidly while he walks supposedly on the premises of a garden or plant nursery. The actor also created mystery by just writing, ‘coming’ in the caption of the post. His die-hard fans also started a trend to celebrate his new project.

The song featuring Sidharth and Neha was shot in Della Resorts, Khandala in Maharashtra. Dil Ko Karaar Aaya is helmed by Sneha Kohli. The music video of the song is developed by Desi Music Factory. The news of the song was confirmed by music producer Anshul Garg as he shared the picture of the clapboard of Dil Ko Karar Aaya, the same picture was also shared by Neha.

Before this, the actor was seen in a music video titled Bhula Dunga opposite his Bigg Boss co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. The song was crooned by Darshan Rawal. Sidharth and Shehnaaz's chemistry was much-appreciated by their fans.

