Sidharth Shukla’s Old Audition Clip Will Prove That He Was Truly A Star In The Making

Sidharth Shukla has amassed an enviable fan-following after he emerged as the winner of the popular reality shows Bigg Boss 13 earlier this year. His die-hard fans often celebrate his achievements and hard-work on social media. Recently, an old audition clip of the actor has been going viral on social media, much to the happiness of his fans.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla Shares A Glimpse Of His Droolworthy Instagram Reel From 'Bigg Boss 13'

Sidharth Shukla's old audition clip goes viral

The video has Sidharth looking dapper in a white t-shirt along with a black and white jacket. The Balika Vadhu actor can be seen confidently minting his dialogues for the audition. He can be seen cracking some jokes as well as some dramatic dialogues during the audition. Looking at the old audition tape, his die-hard fans would agree that the Dil Se Dil Tak actor was truly a star in the making.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla Calls Shehnaaz Gill's 'Kurta Pajama' Song 'bakwas', But There's A Twist

Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma's look from their music video revealed

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss 13 winner's fans are excited for his upcoming music video titled Dil Ko Karaar Aaya wherein he will be seen alongside actor Neha Sharma. The actor recently took to Instagram to unveil a new poster from the song Dil Ko Karaar Aaya. The poster showcases the infectious chemistry between Sidharth and Neha. The first look shows Sidharth and Neha sitting atop a terrace. The two can be seen twinning in black.

The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor can be seen looking handsome in a white t-shirt and pants. While Neha can be seen looking pretty in an off-shoulder white top which she has paired along with a long skirt. They can be seen surrounded by rose petals against the backdrop of some lights. Check out the first look of the song, Dil Ko Karaar Aaya.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla Compares Relationship To An 'electrocardiogram', Leaves Fans Curious

Earlier, Sidharth was also seen in the music video, Bhula Dunga alongside his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. The heartbreak number was crooned by Darshan Rawal. The two who were known for their strong bond during the reality show also went on to share striking chemistry in the song. The song went on to garner an immense love from their 'SidNaaz' fans.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.