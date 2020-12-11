Sidharth Shukla's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The TV Personality

Fans have taken over the internet to celebrate Sidharth Shukla's birthday, which falls on December 12. He is a well-known TV personality and has been seen in many shows like Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, Dil Se Dil Tak, d Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and such more. So on this special occasion, take this quiz based on Sidharth Shukla's news and movies & find out how well you know the actor.

Also Read | Unseen Pic of the Day: Sidharth Shukla looks 'super cool' at winning best model title

Sidharth Shukla's Quiz - Questions

1) Sidharth Shukla was born in which one of these cites in India?

Mumbai

Pune

Nagpur

Bengaluru

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla announces Broken But Beautiful season 3, fans say 'excitement at its peak'

2) In which one of these shows did the actor debut?

Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi

Aahat

CID

Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na

Also Read | 'Broken But Beautiful Season 3': Sonia Rathee, Sidharth Shukla to play lead roles; watch

3) When did 'Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi' release?

2009

2010

2008

2007

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla has dapper way of welcoming December, wonders 'where did the year go?'

4) What role did the actor play in 'Balika Vadhu'?

Parth Bhanushali

Shivraj Shekhar

Karan

Shubh

5) In which one of these movies did the actor make his Bollywood debut?

Murder

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Love U Zindagi

Gone

6) In 2017, Sidharth appeared as Parth Bhanushali in which show?

Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi

Dil Se... Dil Tak

Balika Vadhu

Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na

7) Which one of these awards is won by the actor?

World's Best Model

GR8! Performer of the Year (Male)

Best TV Artist - Male

All of the above

8) The song 'Shona Shona' in which the actor was seen, was sung by which of these artists?

Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar

Yasser Desai and Neha Kakkar

Darshan Raval

Ila Arun

9) Which one of these games has been played by the actor?

Tennis & Football

Squash & Golf

Table Tennis

Cricket

10) What role did the actor play in 'Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi'?

Parth Bhanushali

Shivraj Shekhar

Karan

Veer Vadhan Singh

Sidharth Shukla's Trivia - Answers

Sidharth Shukla was born into a Hindu family in Mumbai. Sidharth debuted with the show 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na' in 2008. 'Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi' released in 2009. Siddharth played the role of Shivraj Shekhar in 'Balika Vadhu'. Sidharth made his Bollywood debut in the film 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'. In 2017, Sidharth appeared as Parth Bhanushali in the show 'Dil Se... Dil Tak'. Sidharth Shulka has won all of these awards. The song 'Shona Shona' in which the actor was seen, was sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. Sidharth played Tennis & Football in his school days. Siddharth played the role of Veer Vadhan Singh in 'Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi'.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.