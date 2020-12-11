Sidharth Shukla's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The TV Personality

Quick links:
Fans have taken over the internet to celebrate Sidharth Shukla's birthday, which falls on December 12. He is a well-known TV personality and has been seen in many shows like Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, Dil Se Dil Tak, d Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and such more. So on this special occasion, take this quiz based on Sidharth Shukla's news and movies & find out how well you know the actor.
Also Read | Unseen Pic of the Day: Sidharth Shukla looks 'super cool' at winning best model title
1) Sidharth Shukla was born in which one of these cites in India?
Also Read | Sidharth Shukla announces Broken But Beautiful season 3, fans say 'excitement at its peak'
2) In which one of these shows did the actor debut?
Also Read | 'Broken But Beautiful Season 3': Sonia Rathee, Sidharth Shukla to play lead roles; watch
3) When did 'Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi' release?
Also Read | Sidharth Shukla has dapper way of welcoming December, wonders 'where did the year go?'
4) What role did the actor play in 'Balika Vadhu'?
5) In which one of these movies did the actor make his Bollywood debut?
6) In 2017, Sidharth appeared as Parth Bhanushali in which show?
7) Which one of these awards is won by the actor?
8) The song 'Shona Shona' in which the actor was seen, was sung by which of these artists?
9) Which one of these games has been played by the actor?
10) What role did the actor play in 'Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi'?
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.