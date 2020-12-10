Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sidharth Shukla Looks 'super Cool' At Winning Best Model Title

Dil Se Dil Tak actor Sidharth Shukla is among the most popular actors in the television industry. The actor enjoys a massive fan following due to his personality and acting skills. Sidharth Shukla is also quite active on social media and fans go berserk on seeing these pictures on social media. Recently, an unseen picture of the actor has been making rounds on the internet and it is truly unmissable. On seeing this post, fans could not stop gushing over how handsome he looks in it.

On Wednesday, an Instagram handle went on to share a major throwback picture of Sidharth Shukla dating back to a time when he won the title of “Best Model of the World”. In the picture, the actor can be seen as striking stunning poses with his fellow winners. The actor can be seen donning a white shirt and black suit and completed the look with a bow. He also is seen wearing a sash and the winning medal around his neck. He opted for a side parting hairdo, well-done brows, and no makeup.

The Instagram handle also penned sweet revealing details about the post. It read, “Exactly 15 years back in the year 2005 #siddharthshukla won the title of the Best Model of the World”. Take a look at the post below.

Fans react

As soon as the post was shared online, fans could not stop gushing over how handsome the actor looked in the picture. The post went on to garner likes and praise from netizens. Some of the users went on to laud the actor for his achievements. While some went on to talk about the actor’s looks and personality. One of the users wrote, “He is really super coolðŸ˜ðŸ˜”. While the other one wrote, “Sidharth is actually the best model of the world”. Check out a few comments below.

Recently, Sidharth shared a short video while announcing the brand new season of the show, Broken but Beautiful. The video begins with a small poem that transcends into a romantic song afterwards. The faces of lead actors Sidharth and Sonia Rathee are slowly unveiled before they both sing their own share of lines in the video. Watch the video below.

