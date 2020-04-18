Sidharth Shukla's Flirtatious Reply To A Fan On #AskSid; See Tweet

Actor Sidharth Shukla has been making headlines since his win at Bigg Boss 13. Earlier, he has worked in numerous television soap operas including Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak, and Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, among others. Recently, Shukla interacted with his fans on Twitter. While they were glad to communicate with the celebrity, he made sure that he replied to every one of his fans.

Sidharth Shukla’s fans did not shy away from expressing their feelings for him and asked personal questions. Moreover, Sidharth Shukla rejoiced by showering them with quirky responses. He also talked about the things which were closed to his heart.

Sidharth Shukla's flirtatious response to a fan's question

The day before, the Bigg Boss 13 winner took to Twitter and revealed that he would be available for chat at 6 pm. Later on, he also announced his arrival, after which he received innumerable questions from his curious fans. One of them threw a hilarious question at him by asking if he was not tired of running in her mind the whole day. Sidharth Shukla stunned everyone with a flirtatious response and replied that it was helping him burn some calories. Additionally, he placed a wink emoji in the message.

Aren’t you tired running in my mind the whole day? #AskSid — нιzα ❤️ ѕι∂ мєяι נααи нαι (@ohhitshiza) April 17, 2020

It’s helping me burn some calories 😉 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 17, 2020

Shukla’s fans also asked what he missed about his childhood. To this, he replied that he missed his dad the most. One of the fans also asked how did he feel after Salman Khan called him the backbone of Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth Shukla revealed that he felt good. However, that could create more trouble and people would be enraged.

What is the one thing that you miss about your childhood ! Lots of love Sid ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #AskSid — Harshit The Cutest star (@Thecuteststar) April 17, 2020

I miss my dad 😊 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 17, 2020

Hours later, he concluded the conversation by bidding adieu and apologised if he had missed out on some questions. We have compiled some of his other replies that you would like to check. Have a look.

A fan asked how to control temper

Sir how to control your temper when things are not going your way ? #AskSid — Wings of Fly (@wingsoffly) April 17, 2020

For all what’s spoken about my so called temper you think I should answer this 😋 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 17, 2020

And sometimes there are no questions

NO QUESTIONS I LOVE YOU SIDHARTH SHUKLA — Pratiksha 🥀 (@sidispyaar) April 17, 2020

Thank you Pratiksha I love you too 😊 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 17, 2020

