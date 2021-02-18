Surbhi Chandna Answers Fan's Question On Twitter About Resenting Sidharth Shukla

Surbhi Chandna is an avid social media user and apart from keeping her fans updated with her posts and pictures, she holds an 'Ask SC' session on Twitter frequently to answer fan-related questions and queries in the first person. The Naagin actor recently had an 'Ask SC' session on the social networking site wherein a fan quizzed her about not liking television hunk Sidharth Shukla. Surbhi answered the fan's question in the most subtle yet direct way and received praises from her followers as well for the same.

Surbhi Chandna's Twitter post

Surbhi Chandna and Sidharth Shukla are two of the most popular actors in the Indian television industry and enjoy a massive fan following. A Twitter user recently asked the Naagin actor about her thoughts on Shukla and whether she has a certain sense of resentment towards him. Surbhi's answer not only won her praises from her followers but also clarified what she thinks about the Balika Vadhu actor. She stated in her tweet that even though she didn't like the way he played his game in an ongoing reality show, she doesn't dislike him as an individual at all.

Why do we always catch you liking anti-Sidharth Shukla posts on twitter! Do u have some secret sense of resentment towards him? — Mandeville_23 (@23Mandeville) February 18, 2021

I might have not preferred his way of playing the game & i feel everyone can have an opinion but that doesnt mean at all that I dislike him as an individual ..Bigg Boss can put you in situations for you to react a certain way but you leave it there and you come back to the real u https://t.co/YQRb3U0GpO — Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) February 18, 2021

Surbhi Chandna's latest news

Surbhi is on cloud nine after winning at the prestigious ITA Awards recently, which were held on February 14. The actor received the award in the Best Actress (Popular) category for her stint in Naagin 5 while the other one was awarded to each and every member associated with the Naagin franchise from season one to five. Chandna took to Instagram to share pictures from the ceremony and could be seen holding the two trophies in each hand. The actor looked stunning in a black gown with a hint of baby pink and styled her hair in a low bun with a few strands of hair left loose.

She captioned it, "This night has to be one of the Most Special Nights in a long time. It was a Valentine Date with the Indian Television Awards 2020. When you aren’t expecting to win since you know all the contenders, everyone out there in the category is soo deserving. Here Happily Posing with my 20th ITA 2020 Best Actress Award (Popular) for Naagin 5 "

Image Credits: Surbhi Chandna and Sidharth Shukla Official Instagram Accounts

