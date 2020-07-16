Sidharth Shukla's Fans Trend #DilKoKaraarAaya After He Shares First Look From Music Video

Sidharth Shukla's fan following seems to have increased ten fold after his appearance on the reality show, 'Bigg Boss 13'. He has since then appeared on another show, 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' as a guest and also starred in a music video with Shehnaaz Gill. Recently, the actor is also working on a music video with Neha Sharma whose first look was shared on social media. Fans began trending #DilKoKaraar on Twitter.

Sidharth Shukla's fans, known as 'SidHearts' were thrilled to see a picture of their idol with his director. The collaboration with Neha Sharma is being helmed by Sneha Shetty. No sooner did Sneha post the picture fans started trending #DilKoKaraar on Twitterverse. In fact, a few hours ago, the hashtag was trending at three and was retweeted almost 170 thousand times, according to reports.

Sidharth Shukla's fans raged a storm on Instagram about Dil Ko Karaar Aaya music video. Some even exclaimed that they cannot wait for the first look of the video. Others seem impressed that even an ordinary glimpse of the star could create a storm on social media.

SidHearts' tweets on their favourite star

Just one pic of Sid with

Co-director sneha shetty & #DilKoKaraarAaya has already started trending.

The Aura & Charm of Sid is unmatchable when it comes to SM presence.

Use #SidharthShukla along with tagline in all your tweets & replies.

Let our starboy feel love for MV (≧▽≦) — Sidharth Official FC ♥️ (@TeamSidharthFC) July 16, 2020

Nothing is more beautiful than getting to see happy & healthy sidharth working on new projects.



I mean look at his pretty smile,just so precious.♡#DilKoKaraarAaya #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/4u85V6aOpj — Sidharth Official FC ♥️ (@TeamSidharthFC) July 16, 2020

Who wants to see the first look of #DilKoKaraarAaya ? ♥️😬 — Anshul Garg (@AnshulGarg80) July 16, 2020

If on BTS moments the MV can cover the Spot light of SM, imagine when the official poster or the Song comes what will be the outcome! It will be Earthquake! Literally! That's the aura of our Universe.❤ His presence anywhere can create a Storm. #SidharthShukIa #DilKoKaraarAaya pic.twitter.com/FPqEcvIiAm — Sanjana Chopra (@SanjanaChopra26) July 16, 2020

According to reports, the music video of Dil Ko Karaar Aaya is shot in Khandala's Della Resorts. The music video features Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma. It is helmed by Sneha Shetty who had previously directed Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez's music video, Genda Phool. Sidharth Shukla had shared a look from the video.

According to reports, the music video was supposed to be a surprise for the fans. However, when the director shared a picture of the clapper board, details about Dil Ko Karaar Aaya got leaked. The identity of the singers as well as the release date of the video are still under wraps and the actors are also tight-lipped about the whole project.

In other news, Sidharth Shukla was last seen in the music video, Bhula Dunga opposite his 'Bigg Boss 13' co-contestant, Shehnaaz Gill. The video garnered huge attention, especially from SidNaaz brigade. It was even trending high on the chart. On the other hand, Neha Sharma has appeared in a number of Bollywood films like Crook, Tum Bin and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

