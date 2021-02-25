Sidharth Shukla Spotted In Casual Avatar While Shooting For Upcoming Project In Mumbai

Sidharth Shukla is currently one of the busiest TV actors. He has several projects like music videos, TV appearances under his belt. The actor was recently pictured while he was shooting for his next project in Mumbai. The actor waved at the paparazzi before jetting away. Here is a look at Sidharth Shukla's latest outing in the city for his upcoming project.

Sidharth Shukla spotted in Bandra on sets

TV actor Sidharth Shukla was spotted recently in Mumbai’s Bandra while shooting for a project. In the video that is going viral over social media, he is seen outside the vanity van holding what looks like a script of his project in his hand. As the paparazzi called him for his photos, he waved at them with a smile on his face. The photographers then asked him to come forward and pose. Sidharth Shukla kept his look at casual best as he is seen wearing a half-sleeved round neck printed t-shirt that flaunted his muscular physique.

He paired it with denim and black sliders. He came forward to get clicked and posed before going back to work. As Bollywood photographer Varinder Chawla shared the video on his official Instagram handle, Sidharth Shukla’s fans took the comments section by storm. A lot of fans praised the actor’s look and dropped fire and heart emojis. Here is a look at Sidharth Shukla's latest outing in Bandra.

Sidharth Shukla's videos and his appearances on various TV shows are loved by his fans. However, sometimes fans seem to cross a line. Yesterday, Sidharth Shukla took to his official Twitter handle and gave his fans a befitting reply who raised concerns over his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill. Both Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have several fan clubs of them on social media. They are often seen locking horns with each other over Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. He tweeted by saying, “Please don’t sound holier than thou as that goes both ways .... I wonder why you’ll do that .... as regardless of your fights me and @ishehnaaz_gill are cool we have no issues... so you’ll can go ahead and keep entertaining yourselves” Here is a look at Sidharth Shukla’s Twitter.

Please don’t sound holier than thou as that goes both ways .... I wonder why you’ll do that .... as regardless of your fights me and @ishehnaaz_gill are cool we have no issues... so you’ll can go ahead and keep entertaining yourselves — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) February 24, 2021

